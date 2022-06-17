ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: $500 monthly payments for a year–Who is eligible to apply?

By Abbi Aruck
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mountain View, California has extended their UBI pilot for another year. This announcement came after the city received a $100,000 grant from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Who is eligible?....

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California gets $1.1B back in likely fraudulent benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About $1.1 billion in unused unemployment benefits returned to California on Tuesday, money state officials said was most likely attempted fraud during the pandemic. The money had been sitting on 780,000 Bank of America debit cards that were never used. State officials worked with Bank...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

Constitutional Amendment Introduced to End Top 2 Primary System in California

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) announced the introduction of Assembly Constitutional Amendment 16, which would give voters the opportunity to end California’s Top 2 Primary election system. “The Top 2 Primary is making a farce of our democracy with gamesmanship, fluke outcomes, and the disenfranchisement...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Juneteenth Nicely Done in Brentwood, Berkeley Could Punish Property Owners

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk Brentwood Juneteenth and how Antioch fumbled their planning process and allegedly spent more than $30k on their event. State still talking preteen vaccinations. Meanwhile, Berkeley is talking about an “empty homes tax” for its November ballot charging landlords $3-6k per vacant home as punishment. Oakland declares racism a public health crisis while we argue humans are the crisis. We touch on some weekend crime, officers attacked, and more.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubi
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

High gas prices have San Jose commuters seeing red

As gas costs continue to reach unsustainable levels, no one is immune to the pump pain. For those commuting miles to work, all are getting gouged equally. While the state searches for solutions to the near $7 a gallon price at the pump, people like police officers, delivery drivers and traveling nurses are dealing with this problem on a daily basis.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Little progress made to protect San Jose mobile homes

After two years of waiting, San Jose mobile homeowners say the city reneged on a promise to give them more protection. The San Jose City Council in March 2020 unanimously approved a plan to put all 58 mobile home properties under the same land use designation—but only two sites have received the new layer of... The post Little progress made to protect San Jose mobile homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus UBI payments worth $500 per month approved in California

One city in California recently approved a UBI pilot program that works similarly to stimulus payments, paying $500 per month. Instead of paying residents a stimulus check once, qualifying residents will see payments once per month for 12 months. 166 people will see the $500 monthly payments. The program will...
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's Bayview Community Celebrates Juneteenth

People gathered in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth. There were community resources, a marketplace and activities for the whole family at Gilman Park. Darius Jones told NBC Bay Area Sunday that he visited from San Diego and stopped by. “I heard about this in the Bayview...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Richmond kids get rare opportunity to watch release of tiny salmon into San Franciso Bay

Children in the Richmond Police Activities League took part in the release of 200,000 juvenile salmon during a boat ride Sunday evening. The event marked one of the last releases by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife that began in March. In a series of releases, the department has been transporting 19.7 million hatchery-raised fall-run and 960,000 spring-run Chinook salmon smolts to the San Pablo Bay, San Francisco Bay and seaside net pens.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Triple digit heat scalds Bay Area amid heat advisory

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek and Concord are some of the hottest parts of the Bay Area seeing triple digits during a heat advisory. The heat advisory comes during the first official day of summer. Temperatures in the area started out in the 90s and quickly rose to the triple digits, hitting 102 degrees by 4:00 p.m.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
todaynationnews.com

Historic Laundromat in San Jose could be transformed into new restaurant

SAN JOSE — A nine-year-old historic building in San Jose’s Japantown that was once a laundromat and fish market may be revived as a restaurant. The potential development site consists of three parcels, including a two-story brick structure known as the Nishioka Building, built in 1929, according to a LinkedIn post and owner representatives.
SAN JOSE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

June 2022 Rentals in San Mateo County: Have a room? Need a room?

South San Francisco, CA June 18, 2022 Submitted by HIP HOUSING. Do you know anyone looking for a housemate or renter, or trying to rent out a room in their home? HIP Housing’s non-profit Home Sharing program can help make that a safe, comfortable process. HIP Housing has given free, long-term support to those who need it most in San Mateo County for 42 years. This is especially important now, as our county has become one of the most expensive areas to live in within the United States. The need for extra income is a common one, and renting out a room in your home is a great way to reduce costs and help your community.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Pumpkin Patch will reopen in Coyote Valley

The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority has entered a three-year lease to allow Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch and Fruit Stand to reopen at a new location at Laguna Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard in Coyote Valley. The 60 acres of prime farmlands (known as Laguna 60) where the festivities will be held, just north of Morgan Hill, was permanently protected by the Open Space Authority in October 2021, according to a press release from the OSA.
MORGAN HILL, CA
airlinegeeks.com

Transpacific Low-Cost Flights Arrive in San Jose with ZIPAIR

ZIPAIR Tokyo, the low-cost subsidiary of Japan Airlines, continues to expand its long-haul network with a new destination announced on Monday at a press conference at Narita International Airport. Beginning in December, the airline plans new nonstop service between Tokyo Narita and San Jose, Calif. Bookings for this new route...
SAN JOSE, CA
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

83K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy