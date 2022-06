In December 2018, one month after the Camp Fire killed 85 residents and nearly leveled Paradise, residents of Nevada County, in the deeply forested Sierras, packed a town hall. Worried that the county would be the epicenter of the next California fire catastrophe, the residents raised life or death questions. They wanted to know what happens when phone lines and cell towers are toppled during a fire, where do they turn off the gas, how can they get evacuation training, and how to reach people with disabilities or no transportation.

