Morning Show Wellness Segment: Monkeypox

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Held globally for the first time in 2001, World Refugee Day is a day to celebrate, honor, and remember refugees. World Refugee Day was designated by the UN, falls on June 20th each year, recognizing the resilience and strength refugees have shown in rebuilding their lives. It is also to reflect and understand the hardships those people have gone through. This year alone over 100 million people have been displaced as a result of religious persecution, civil war, corrupt governments, and more.
Comments / 0