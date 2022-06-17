ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Building in Culdesac a Total Loss Following Early Morning Fire

 5 days ago
CULDESAC, ID - On Friday, June 17, 2022 at approximately 2:50 a.m., rural fire agencies and law enforcement were dispatched to 802...

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One man killed in Orofino house fire

OROFINO, Idaho — One man was killed in a house fire in Orofino on Saturday. Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office deputies, EMS and the Orofino Fire Department responded to a structure fire at #5 Chinook Lane in the Hidden Village area at around 1:40 p.m. Witnesses reported the house was fully engulfed with one occupant inside. Orofino Fire were able to...
OROFINO, ID
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Stolen Camper Trailer

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a stolen camper trailer. The trailer was stolen on Friday from the Farmington area. It’s a 2017 Rockwood Ultra Lite with Washington place 39261AC. Anyone with information about the stolen trailer is asked to contact the sheriff’s office in Colfax.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

City of Pullman Still Planning for Nearly $20 Million in Capital Construction for New Police Station & 3rd Fire Station

PULLMAN - The City of Pullman is continuing to plan for a new police station and a 3rd fire station. Pullman voters agreed to start funding a new fire station 4 years ago. The city’s 10.5 million dollar city hall bond includes a half a million dollars for land for a 3rd fire station. Land for a 3rd fire station hasn’t been purchased yet but the project continues to be in the city’s Capital Improvement Program.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

24 Hour Traffic Delays On US195 Between Pullman & Spokane Start Tuesday

The 24 hour traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 between Pullman and Spokane start on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is replacing concrete panels on a 10 mile stretch between Cashup Flat North of Steptoe and State Route 271 South of Rosalia. The work zone will be limited to one lane of traffic 24 hours a day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The 24 hour closures will be limited until after the 4th of July. WSDOT officials have stated in the past that eventually the traffic delays will be 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Those delays are expected for the next several months into October when the work is scheduled to be complete. Traffic will be directed through the work zone by portable stoplights.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Two Suspects in Custody for Burglary of Business on Bridge Street

CLARKSTON - In the early morning hours of June 14, Clarkston Police responded to the 1300 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston for a reported burglary in progress at a business. A witness observed two suspects inside the secure area of the business. According to Clarkston Police, the suspects were also observed by the business owner remotely on the surveillance cameras.
CLARKSTON, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, June 18, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, June 18, 2022. Incident Address: STATE HIGHWAY 128 & COLONEL WRIGHT WAY. male in the roadway, also appeared to be trying to scale the fence next to R&R RV. Saw the comp and shook his fist at him.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Ordered To Get Rid Of His Herd or go to Jail

PULLMAN - The Pullman area rancher convicted on animal cruelty charges has been ordered to get rid of his herd or spend two years in jail. 70-year-old Marcus Jacobson was convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty by a Whitman County District Court jury last week. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch on State Route 26 near LaCrosse.
PULLMAN, WA
KIVI-TV

US-95 remains partially closed due to flood damage

LAPWAI, Idaho — One lane of U.S. Highway 95 is closed south of Lapwai at milepost 296 due to flood damage. The closure was prompted Monday morning, after a flooded Lapwai Creek washed away the shoulder next to the northbound lane. “We rushed to get an excavator on scene...
LAPWAI, ID
