Bike Night Event at the Darkhorse in Anniston

June 17, 2022

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:00 pm come out and join Bike Night at the Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston. Event by The Highfalutin Hitchhikers. It’s Bike Night…again. Come on down to Darkhorse and have some ice cold adult beverages with the band and guests!!! Brad Burke and Mark Hanson are The Highfalutin Hitchhikers. We play songs including but not limited to: mama, trains, trucks, prison, and/or gettin’ drunk.

