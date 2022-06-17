Kit Harington to reportedly return for a Game of Thrones sequel series

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

If you thought HBO was about to leave the ending of Game of Thrones alone, you know nothing, Jon Snow.

A Game of Thrones sequel series centered around Jon Snow is in development with Kit Harington expected to return in the lead role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

By the end of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow went into exile after murdering the queen, Daenerys, to save Westeros, and the final shot showed him riding north with the Wildlings.

No further details about the sequel series' plot were revealed. But the Reporter noted it wouldn't be surprising to see some fan favorites from Thrones pop up, including Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), who became queen in the North at the end of the series, and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who was last seen sailing west.

HBO already has several Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works, including House of the Dragon, a prequel set about 200 years in the past. The network, it seems, hopes to mine the universe for a steady stream of stories similar to the way Disney+ has approached the Star Wars and Marvel properties — though given Thrones' ending was wildly divisive, it's an open question how eager audiences will be to return.

But notably, the Jon Snow series will be the first of these spinoffs that's actually a sequel directly following up the events of Game of Thrones, extending a story that seemingly concluded in 2019. What is dead may never die, indeed.