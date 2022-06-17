ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, New Madrid, Stoddard by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Madrid County, MO
State
Kentucky State
City
Butler, MO
City
Malden, MO
County
Butler County, MO
County
Stoddard County, MO
State
Missouri State
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Lawrence, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Cleveland; Desha; Drew; Lawrence; Lincoln; Ouachita; Randolph; Sharp HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected with isolated areas near 110. * WHERE...Sharp, Randolph, Lawrence, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha, Ouachita, Calhoun, Bradley and Drew Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Fulton; Graves; Henderson; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy