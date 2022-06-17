ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre, AL

Centre Water Works & Sewer Board Offices Closed Monday, June 20th

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe offices of Centre Water Works...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

$4 Million Project Coming to Etowah County

The Etowah County Commission announced in their Tuesday morning meeting that a $4 Million project is coming to the area to fully resurface the Appalachian Highway. The major thoroughfare, which is eight miles in length, will be resurfaced all the way from Highway 411 to Highway 278. According to State...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont City Council Meeting, June 21st 2022

Chairman of the Arts and Entertainment Committee, Terry Batey kicked off the planning session of the Tuesday Piedmont City Council Meeting. He discussed the “Independence Day Celebration” that will take place on July 2nd and how they are focused on children, incorporating a petting zoo, as well as horse rides. The total estimated cost for this event is $4,180.00. The Arts and Entertainment Committee has put up $1,000 of its own money and they have raised around $500 in sponsorships. The fireworks show alone costs approximately $2,000, and the council voted to put the $500 in sponsorships towards the cost of the fireworks.
PIEDMONT, AL
AL.com

Expanded runway coming to Northeast Alabama Regional Airport

The Gadsden Airport Authority announced last week a project to expand the runway at Gadsden’s Northeast Alabama Regional Airport. The project would expand and strengthen the runway, currently at 6,800 feet, to a length of 11,000 feet. It will also include upgrades and additions to the airport’s fuel farm.
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee Rose Garden Club Hosting Special Event this Thursday (June 23rd)

The Cherokee Rose Garden Club presents: “The Joy of Gardening” – a National Garden Club Flower Show – this Thursday (June 23rd) at the Community Center in Centre. Two representatives of the event stopped by WEIS Radio Monday morning to discuss that show, and what it’ll consist of – WEIS Morning Show Host Jerry Baker spoke with Garden Club Member Pat Waddell, and with Janice Knight – who judges flower shows all across the country:
CENTRE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centre, AL
Centre, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
weisradio.com

Boat Overturned on Spring Creek

Reports of an overturned watercraft on Spring Creek came in just after 5pm Monday evening. Two people were rescued and there are no injures to report. Those rescued were taken to John’s Boat Ramp on County Road 22. We will post more details as they become available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

June 21, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Four Reportedly Hurt in ATV Park Accident Saturday

Four people were reportedly injured at the Indian Mountain ATV Park on Saturday – that report came in around 1:00pm, indicating that two people were transported via ground units while two others had to be airlifted. Piedmont Rescue and Spring Garden fire department units responded to the location just...
SPRING GARDEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#National Holiday
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, June 20th

Jason Phillips, age 49 of Centre – Failure to Appear/Attempted Burglary 3rd Degreee;. Judson Phillips, age 27 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear/Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree;. Markesha Furline, age 30 of Dawson – Failure to Appear/Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree;. and. Mychael McGatha, age 29...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Two-Vehicle Wreck Monday Afternoon

On Monday afternoon, Alabama State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck in Cherokee County which resulted in one injury. According to reports that wreck took place on County Road 142 at 4:45pm. That accident involved a 1994 Jeep being driven by a male resident of Sand Rock and a 2012 Jeep driven by a male resident of Ft Payne; both drivers escaped injury, but a male passenger in the 2012 Jeep had to be transported for treatment of unspecified injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
weisradio.com

Collinsville Woman Hurt in County Road 124 Wreck

A Collinsville woman was hurt in a single-vehicle accident on County Road 124 – near County Road 40 in Cherokee County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the wreck occurred at 4:35pm with a 2003 Jeep rolling over, causing unspecified injuries to the driver.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Single-Vehicle Accident Saturday Afternoon

One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck occurring early Saturday afternoon in Cherokee County. The crash took place around 1:00pm on County Road 26 at the intersection of County Road 54. Those responding to the scene included: the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, County Rescue Squad and Floyd EMS.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Additional Information on Deadly Construction Accident in Floyd County

At least one of the four men involved in a fatal construction site accident in Rome last week is from Alabama. Albert Starr, from the Alexis community, was transported to Atrium Health Floyd for treatment following the accident. He was in the truck involved in the collision with a Bobcat that killed two people. The driver of the truck, Samuel Hancock, was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment. The two men on the Bobcat, 21 year old John Hunter Lane of Kinston and 19 year old Cody Hauser of Cartersville, both died of injuries sustained in the crash.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Motorcycle Rider Sent to Hospital Following Etowah County Crash Sunday

A Sunday night crash in Etowah County, sent the driver of a motorcycle for treatment of injuries. That wreck occurred at 6:40pm on Highway 278 at Mile Marker 119, when the driver of a 2008 Yamaha struck a 2021 Honda. The driver of the Honda, listed on the report as a female from Canton, Georgia, was unhurt while the motorcyclist, a male resident of Collinsville, was transported for treatment.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Georgia Woman Arrested Following Multiple Gas Drive-Off’s

A Chattooga County, Georgia woman stands accused of pumping gas, and then driving off without paying – several times. The thefts all took place at Murphy USA in Trion. According to the Sheriff’s Office report – Murphy USA says that the store’s pumps are highly sophisticated, and can automatically send gas drive-off reports when a person fails to pay for their purchase. The report has the pump number, time of day, and the amount of gas that was taken. The management at Murphy USA was able to review the information, and identified a suspect who was habitually driving off without paying for gas.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy