ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

This Coal Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Nvidia, Ford, Apple, Microsoft, Starbucks, Tesla, Bitcoin And Ethereum

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGU2n_0gDv7iQB00

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU is the largest private-sector coal company in the world, and over the past year, one of the largest gainers in American markets.

Since June 2021, Peabody Energy stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech, EV and consumer discretionary stocks: NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Ford Motor Company F, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Tesla Inc TSLA, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Peabody Energy is in the coal mining business in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, among other international locations.

Outside of mining, preparing and selling coal, Peabody Energy also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services which involve financial derivative contracts and physical contracts.

Peabody Energy was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2021 to present:

  • Ford is down from $14.77 to $11.32 for a return of -23.32%
  • Nvidia is down from $186.57 to $159.24 for a return of -14.65%
  • Starbucks is down from $111.39 to $71.17 for a return of -36.11%
  • Tesla is up from $616.60 to $658.12 for a return of 6.73%
  • Bitcoin is down from $38,094.70 to $20,828.10 for a return of -45.33%
  • Ethereum is down from $2,373.86 to $1,097.81 for a return of -53.75%
  • And finally, Peabody Energy is up from $7.70 to $22.18 for a return of 188.05%

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $57M Of 2 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power, Bitcoin And Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 53.86%, 99.70% and 42.38% respectively.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What do your smartphone, your TV, your new...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Unveils Altcoin Picks, Says He’s Bullish on Ethereum and Three ETH Rivals

A widely followed crypto strategist is unveiling his top altcoin picks amid the crypto pullback, which includes Ethereum (ETH) and three of its challengers. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 611,800 Twitter followers that he is positioned for huge rallies in smart contract platforms Ethereum, Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Fantom (FTM), as well as blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Investment#American#Ev#Nvidia Corporation Nvda#Ford Motor Company F#Apple Inc Aapl#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#45 33 Ethereum
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Bear Market Projections For Second Half Of 2022 – Mike Swanson

I’m writing this on Sunday and the stock market is closed Monday. Bitcoin is crashing again, though, this weekend as it’s dumping below $20,000. It’s obviously going through a crash and the argument that it was a safe haven or replacement for money, much less a store of value, has been evaporated, as several crypto exchanges this month have suspended customer withdrawals. No one in their right mind would put their money into crypto as a safety position now. They’d be better off burying their money in jars in their backyard or buying gold and putting it away somewhere.
STOCKS
The Independent

‘Bitcoin dead’ searches hit all-time highs after one of the worst crashes in history

Online searches for the term “bitcoin dead” have surged in recent days following one of the worst price crashes in the cryptocurrency’s history.Data from Google Trends shows that the spike in searches coincides with bitcoin’s latest price capitulation, which saw it fall from above $30,000 at the start of June to below $20,000 this weekend.It is the latest severe drop in a series of price falls that began last November when bitcoin was trading at record highs close to $69,000.Previous price crashes following record-breaking rallies in 2013 and 2017 also saw searches for the term rise in the US and...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin as Digital Gold and Inflation Hedge. Really? BTC Is Under Water, While the Metal You Can Hold Is Breathing Air; Cryptos Rebound Sunday

Prices: Bitcoin Reclaims $20,000; other cryptos rally. Insights: Old-fashioned gold is outperforming its digital version. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Prices.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
China
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Nvidia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Tesla
Autoweek.com

Tesla Raises Prices Once Again This Year

All four Tesla models see price hikes, with one version of the Model X seeing an increase of $6000. On a percentage basis, the price increases are between 4.2% (for Model 3) and 4.9% (for Model X). The Model Y still starts at $67,440. The Tesla Model 3 and Model...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Bitcoin Evangelists Musk, Saylor and Winklevoss React to Crypto Crash

The crash of crypto, and more specifically Bitcoin, has given voice to critics of digital currencies. Besides the main argument that cryptocurrencies are a scam, detractors and skeptics are going after coin and token evangelists. Most often their attacks, numerous on social media, target the past statements of proponents of...
MARKETS
Axios

A $181M ether bet gone bad is unfolding in real time

This is how markets unwind, and, with blockchains, savvy users can all watch it live as it goes down. Over the last few days, crypto watchers have been captivated by two large wallets that appear to be linked, that contain $181 million in ether (ETH). They also have collateral in loans that are right on the edge of solvency.
MARKETS
TheStreet

3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

People treat stocks differently than they do any other kind of purchase. Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. When something we want to buy goes on sale, sure we might do a Google search to make sure there's not some underlying problem, but generally, we accept our good fortune.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
142K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy