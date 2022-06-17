ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER- Storms Later- Cooler Temps On Way

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 318 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-180830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 318 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A cold front will move through the area this afternoon. Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will be possible. Straight line wind damage will be the primary threat. The timeframe for storms will be late morning and into the afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. A returning heatwave will be possible across the mid state by mid week with high temperatures reaching near 100F. Humidity levels, however, will be low enough to probably keep heat index values below the advisory threshold. Nevertheless, it will be quite hot.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

This Afternoon Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. High near 97. Heat index values as high as 103. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The post WEATHER- Storms Later- Cooler Temps On Way appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

