ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Authorities arrested a suspect responsible for a double homicide, abducting a youngster

By Monica Doyle
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwflO_0gDv772f00

Charleston, South Carolina – An individual has been arrested and is now facing charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Orangeburg County and resulted in the deaths of a man and a woman whose car was discovered in North Charleston, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identity of the suspect has not been made public by authorities so far, but they mentioned that the suspect is now facing two counts of murder and that other charges will probably be brought against them in the near future.

According to the spokesperson for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Walker, a youngster who is one and a half years old and was believed to have been abducted from his home, has been reunited with his family after being located safe in Dorchester County.

Deputies from Orangeburg County were sent to a residence on Wesgar Avenue near Eutawville on Wednesday, where they discovered the bodies of two people. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 66-year-old Cross resident, Ann Brown, and the 62-year-old Eutawcille resident, Raymond Brown, have been identified as the victims by the coroner. An autopsy is set to be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death.

According to Walker, the investigators followed the leads all the way to North Charleston, where they discovered the car that belonged to the victims.

The investigation into this case is still going on, and anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Comments / 1

Related
WIS-TV

Four arrests made in connection with Clarendon County graduation party mass shooting

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County deputies arrested four men in connection with a mass shooting a graduation party that left one person dead and injured eight others. The shooting happened on June 4 at a home on St. Paul Road near Summerton. Investigators say two cars pulled up to the home, and one of the drivers began firing shots. The cars then sped away, heading south on St. Paul Highway.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

4 suspects arrested in fatal graduation party shooting in Clarendon County that left mother dead

MANNING, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies say they've arrested four suspects and are searching in connection with a fatal shooting at a graduation party earlier this month. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley held a news conference Tuesday afternoon where he announced the arrests in a shooting that took place just before 11 p.m. on June 4, 2022 in the St. Paul community near Summerton.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO honors deputy killed in crash along Rivers Avenue

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office last week honored a fellow deputy who was killed in a crash along Rivers Avenue. Detention Deputy LeRhonda Bomar was traveling in her personal vehicle when a crash happened near Crews Chevrolet on the evening of June 14. It happened soon after ending her shift […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Man facing murder charge following shooting in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – A shooting is under investigation in Barnwell County. Authorities say on Saturday, June 18, officers responded to the 200 block of Bomba Street in response to a shooting. A man, later identified as Trevor Sumpter, 25, of Barnwell, was found with several gunshot wounds. He has transported to a local hospital, […]
BARNWELL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Eutawville, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Orangeburg County, SC
County
Dorchester County, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WIS-TV

Deputies searching for Orangeburg man accused of stealing funeral home van

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced investigators are seeking a suspect who stole a vehicle from an Orangeburg area funeral home on Tuesday. According to investigators, security cameras captured a white male entering a van belonging to the funeral home. “This happened around 7:25 this morning at the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Man arrested, accused of shooting two at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people at the Colony Apartments. The shooting happened Monday around 7 p.m. Kevonta D. Jones, 22, is accused of shooting two men after an argument. Both victims are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

Nightclub mass shooting: two dead in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is seeking witnesses in a mass shooting early Sunday morning that left two dead and two more injured. Deputies were called shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the Hang Time Grill & Lounge on Rivers Street in Walterboro for reports of gunfire and found two critically injured victims.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Stolen bulldozer used in attempted murder case in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County man is facing attempted murder charges after investigators said he aimed a stolen bulldozer at a house as an act of revenge. On the morning of June 9, 2022 the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) was called to the area of Jollystreet Rd at around 4:30 a.m. Deputies found a bulldozer on top of a shed, the tracks were still moving.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Homicides#Violent Crime
The Berkeley Observer

Woman Hospitalized Following Berkeley County Dog Attack

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A woman has been hospitalized following a dog attack in Berkeley County, multiple news outlets report. According to Live 5 News, the attack happened Tuesday afternoon in the Santee Circle community. The breed of the dog was not immediately disclosed. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is said to be investigating. The Berkeley Observer will update this […] The post Woman Hospitalized Following Berkeley County Dog Attack appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from the South Carolina Department of Education says she was drunk at work. June 14, SCDE officially suspended Laurie Smith’s teaching license after the say she turned up to work one...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Authorities investigating inmate death at Berkeley County jail

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County. Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 that a male inmate was found unresponsive and suffered what was described as a medical-related death shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Suspect surrenders after deadly Barnwell shooting

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a shooting over the weekend that left a man dead in Barnwell. Barnwell County Coroner Denise Gibson identified the victim of the shooting as Trevor Sumpter, 25, of Barnwell. She said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is scheduled to be autopsied Wednesday in Newberry.
BARNWELL, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigate crash involving deputy

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash Monday night involving a Dorchester County deputy. The crash happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Southeast Railroad Avenue near Reed Street, LCpl. Nick Pye said. It involved a 2013 Dodge Charger that ran off the...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
48K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy