Authorities arrested a suspect responsible for a double homicide, abducting a youngster

Charleston, South Carolina – An individual has been arrested and is now facing charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Orangeburg County and resulted in the deaths of a man and a woman whose car was discovered in North Charleston, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identity of the suspect has not been made public by authorities so far, but they mentioned that the suspect is now facing two counts of murder and that other charges will probably be brought against them in the near future.

According to the spokesperson for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Walker, a youngster who is one and a half years old and was believed to have been abducted from his home, has been reunited with his family after being located safe in Dorchester County.

Deputies from Orangeburg County were sent to a residence on Wesgar Avenue near Eutawville on Wednesday, where they discovered the bodies of two people. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 66-year-old Cross resident, Ann Brown, and the 62-year-old Eutawcille resident, Raymond Brown, have been identified as the victims by the coroner. An autopsy is set to be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death.

According to Walker, the investigators followed the leads all the way to North Charleston, where they discovered the car that belonged to the victims.

The investigation into this case is still going on, and anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.