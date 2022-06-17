ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Second probable case of monkeypox identified in Oklahoma

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has identified a second probable case of monkeypox in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has identified a second probable case of monkeypox in the state.

OSDH said the probable case was found in a central Oklahoma resident who recently traveled to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox.

The person is currently in isolation. OSDH said it’s investigating the case and contact tracing to identify people have been exposed to the individual.

OSDH said this case has no connection to Oklahoma’s first case of monkeypox identified the week of June 6, which was confirmed as monkeypox by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

“We knew there was a possibility of more cases being identified in the state,” said State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone. “Our response team remains activated and continues to coordinate various areas within the agency to respond as necessary when a case arises.”

While this virus is not easily transmissible, monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets or contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. An infected person may also have firm, deep-seated and well-circumscribed lesions.

OSDH said clinicians should be more cautious if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who has traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with someone who has a similar appearing rash or have received a positive test result for monkeypox.

