On Saturday afternoon at 3:02 PM, a structure fire was reported downtown Ridgecrest that ravaged two Main Street Businesses. Firefighters from Kern County stations 73, 74, 75, 77 and California City engine 19 responded to the structure fire at Miscellaneous Items Store and the Bargain Toy Store located in the 100 block of W. Ridgecrest Blvd. An additional KCFD engine also responded from Bakersfield for reinforcement. The fire appeared to be concentrated in the attics but the contents of both stores sustained water, fire and smoke damage.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO