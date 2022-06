Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week awards totaling over $2.3 million that will support vulnerable older Kentuckians. “Everyone deserves the opportunity to reside safely at home, in their communities and with their loved ones,” Gov. Beshear said. “This grant funding will allow us to build an even stronger state, one where those most susceptible to abuse receive help. We are making this possible by enhancing long-term care organizations’ capacity to respond to and resolve complaints about abuse and neglect.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO