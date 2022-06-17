ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major traffic impacts, free TRAX rides ahead of Garth Brooks concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the biggest show in town hits Salt Lake City this weekend with Garth Brooks at Rice-Eccles Stadium , travelers should expect major delays on local streets.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Utah Transit Authority (UTA) are advising travelers to take public transit when possible and to be aware of streets that will be heavily impacted.

Concertgoers can use their Garth Brooks concert tickets to access free UTA rides throughout the day listed on their ticket.

UTA says extra TRAX service will be provided on both Friday and Saturday. Local traffic signals will be adjusted by engineers to help traffic flow prior to the concert.

Heavy traffic is expected on local streets starting at 3 p.m. through midnight including:

  • Foothill Drive
  • 400 South
  • 500 South
  • I-80 in eastern Salt Lake County

Other area roads expected to see heavier than normal traffic include:

  • I-15 from 600 North to the I-215 interchange in Midvale
  • I-215 east and south belts
  • SR-201
Friday UTA schedule:

  • Starting three hours before the concert until 90 minutes before the concert begins, TRAX trains heading from Draper to the stadium will run on a 15-minute schedule.
  • Red Line TRAX trains leaving Central Pointe for the stadium will be on a 7-minute schedule starting two and a half hours before the concert up to 10 minutes prior to the concert.

Saturday UTA schedule:

  • TRAX will offer a 15-minute service from Draper beginning three hours before the concert up until 40 minutes prior to the start of the concert.
  • Red Line TRAX will offer a 7-minute service from Fashion Place to the stadium starting two and a half hours before the concert up until 10 minutes prior to the concert.
  • Extra rail service will be provided each night after both concerts.
UTA says the best FrontRunner connections will be from Murray Central (transferring to the Red Line) or Salt Lake Central (transferring to Direct UTA buses for service before and after the event).

“Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and avoid these areas if possible,” says UTA.

All concert night maps and TRAX schedules can be found on UTA’s website.

