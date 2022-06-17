ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Tree, IA

Lone Tree Girls Handle Hillcrest; Raven Boys Run Away From Lions Late

By Zach Ulin
 4 days ago

Both ends of a rivalry doubleheader in Lone Tree Thursday were lopsided when Hillcrest Academy met the Lone Tree Lions. In a softball game heard on AM and FM KCII, the Lady Lions took the contest 13-1 in three innings. Lone Tree scored five times in their first at bat on...

Raven Baseball Flies by Falcons; Girls Drop Contest to Ranked L-M

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team defended the home diamond Monday with an 8-2 win over visiting Louisa-Muscatine. After a single Raven run in the first for the early advantage, L-M pushed across single runs in the third and fifth before Hillcrest got hot, with a seven-run sixth to erase the deficit and run away with the win. After his two-homer day on Saturday against top five Kee, Seth Ours had another big night with two hits and two driven in to lead the way for the Ravens. Liam Schrock, Luke Schrock, Josiah Beachy, Mason Bender and Rowan Miller all had a run batted in. Ours recorded the victory on the hill working six and two thirds, allowing eight hits, two runs and punching out 11 on 91 pitches. With the win, Hillcrest completes a season sweep of L-M. Raven baseball stands at 7-8 on the season.
MUSCATINE, IA
Hawks Have Tough Trip to Top Ten Comets

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team put their seven-game winning streak on the line Monday when they traveled to No. 6 in Class 3A West Liberty and dropped both ends of a River Valley Conference doubleheader. In game one, heard on AM and FM KCII, the Comets used early and late fireworks to take a 10-1 victory. West Liberty scored four times in their first at bat with the highlight a two-run homer from Finley Hall. The Comets would get an unearned run in the second to stretch the lead to 5-0. The Hawks got on the board in the fourth, stringing three hits together against Comet starter Sailor Hall. Hits came from Gabi Robertson, Brittni Kinsinger and Sophie Miller as Miller’s double drove in Robertson for Mid-Prairie’s only run of the contest. West Liberty sent seven hitters to the plate in the fifth to push across three insurance runs and added two more to that in their final frame. Sydney Knebel went six innings in the circle for the Hawks, giving up 13 hits, nine earned runs and striking out three.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
Golden Hawk Baseball Splits With Comets

The No. 8 in Class 2A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team traveled to West Liberty Monday night and came home with one of a possible two victories in a varsity doubleheader with the Comets. Game one was rough for the Hawks, falling 16-1 in four innings. In the nightcap, heard on AM and FM KCII, things went Mid-Prairie’s way to the tune of a 7-3 win. It was back and forth in the early going, with the Golden Hawks falling behind 1-0 early on a single Comet run in the second. Mid-Prairie took the lead with a pair in the third with Karson Grout and Brady Weber driving in Cain Brown and Will Cavanagh. A single Comet run in the home half tied the game at two before Mid-Prairie put up another two spot in the fourth with Brown and Collin Miller scoring on RBI contact from Grout and Will Cavanagh. Things stayed that way until the sixth when the Hawks got some big insurance in the form of three runs when Cavanagh, Camron Pickard and Alex Bean all came home with Bean supplying an RBI hit. Up 7-2 Mid-Prairie starter Bowen Burmeister ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out. Brown came out of the pen and got out of the jam unscathed and went on to record the six out save. After the contest, Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet talked about his pitching tandem in the win. “They did excellent for us tonight. Bowen (Burmeister) has been out of the pen for us and made his first start tonight. We have had some injuries come on and he stepped up to the plate. He did an awesome job for us. Throwing strikes, he really cruised through with his curveball and his fastball and was able to locate both. He got some big outs for us. Then Cain Brown coming into the game and shutting it down for the save. Excellent job. Those guys were really efficient tonight and that’s exactly what we needed.”
WEST LIBERTY, IA
Hawks Rally Past Eagle Baseball

The win streak was snapped at seven for the Keota baseball team on Friday when they couldn’t hold off a late Lynnville-Sully rally in a 9-8 home loss in extra innings. The Eagles had an 8-7 advantage after five when the South Iowa Cedar League leading Hawks (13-1, 10-0) tied the game in the sixth and eventually pushed the winning run across in the top of the eighth with no answer from Keota in the bottom half. The purple and gold had seven hits with Aidan Anderson going 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Caden Clarahan and Chase Sieren each pushed across a couple tallies. Colten Clarahan tossed 5 1/3 frames surrendering five earned runs on three hits and striking out nine. Caden Clarahan suffered the loss recording the final seven outs giving up one run on two hits.
KEOTA, IA
Columbus Softball Takes Crown at Hillcrest Classic; Raven Baseball Second Over the Weekend

The Hillcrest Academy summer sports programs hosted the Hillcrest Classic over the weekend. On the softball diamond, the Columbus Wildcats lifted the trophy after a pair of wins. The Wildcats first beat Danville 15-4 in five innings to open the day. Columbus scored in every frame, posting four in the first, one in the second, six in the third and two in each of the fourth and fifth innings for the win. Columbus had 14 team hits, led by four from Jocelyn Fulton including a homer, Kennedy Woepking ended with three hits and Sera Vela and Lily Coil each had two. Woepking got the win in the circle, working five and a third innings, giving up just one hit and two earned runs while striking out eight. In the championship game, Columbus got by English Valleys 5-1. The Wildcats took a 4-0 lead with one in the first, two in the third and another run in the fourth before the Bears got on the board with one in the fifth. Columbus answered with one of their own in the bottom half. The Wildcats had seven hits in the win, two each from Coil and Fulton with Fulton driving in three. Coil went the distance in the circle, giving up four hits, one run and striking out nine. The Wildcats are now 9-9 on the year and host Pekin Monday.
DANVILLE, IA
Country Club to Host the Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament

A date has been set for the annual Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament. The date for the event has been set for Saturday, July 30th with registration set to begin at 8am. The tournament starts at nine at the Washington Golf and Country Club, 1732 Country Club Rd. The registration fee per person is $50, which includes lunch and if you would like to rent a cart for the day it will be an extra $20.
WASHINGTON, IA
Jane Elizabeth Kallaus

A Graveside Service for 94-year-old Jane Elizabeth Kallaus of Iowa City will be at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, June 22nd at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Richmond. A memorial fund has been established in her name. The Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
IOWA CITY, IA
SEVERE WEATHER ACTION TEAM RESPONDS TO TUESDAY WARNING

The KCII Severe Weather Action Team took the air Tuesday evening for a weather warning issued for Washington County and southeast Iowa. At At 6:44p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Washington County, Southern Iowa County and Keokuk County until 7:30p.m. At 7:44p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington County, Keokuk County, Northwestern Henry County and Jefferson County until 8:15pm. The main threat with the storm was heavy rain, hail up to .75m size in diameter and heavy wind up to 60mph. All the Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were allowed to expire at their listed time. The one to count on for severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Annual Whoopee Days Celebration in Brighton

This past Friday through Sunday the City of Brighton hosted its 112th Annual Whoopee Days Celebration. The three day event included the Bill Riley Talent Show, local bands and the Whoopee Days Parade. The KCII Big Red Radio was at the event and broadcasted live as part of the KCII Big Red Radio Summer Town Tour.
BRIGHTON, IA
Two Wayland Males Arrested for Commandeering Tractor

Two Hispanic males were arrested Saturday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after they stole a tractor and sprayer to pull their car out of a ditch at Orange and 220th St. Eric Lopez, age 36 of Wayland was arrested for public intoxication and Juan Martinez, age 42 of Wayland was arrested on one count of OWI 1st offense and operating a vehicle without consent. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WAYLAND, IA
William “Bill” J. Ruth

A memorial mass for 62-year-old William “Bill” J. Ruth of North Liberty will be Wednesday, June 22nd at 1:30p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cosgrove. Family will greet friends Tuesday, June 21st from 4-7p.m. at Waldschmidt Hall in Cosgrove where a rosary will be recited at 3:30p.m. Memorial donations to support the family can be directed to Molissa Koch of North Liberty.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
Washington Mini Bus to Increase Fare

For the first time in 10-years, the Washington County Mini Bus will be increasing their fares. The change is set to take effect July 1st. A one-way ride in town will increase to $3.50 with a round trip costing $7.00 with all in between stops being $1.00. Cris Gaughan the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Kalona Days Celebration Was Fun for Everyone

This past Friday and Saturday the City of Kalona hosted its annual town celebration Kalona Days. Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh touts the event, “We just finished up our Kalona Days Celebration this last weekend which was very well received. The Kalona Chamber of Commerce did an excellent job putting on a free family friendly event on Friday evening with some movies and some other activities and then a full day of activities with a parade on Saturday. So it was great weather, great event, and a great turnout. So we kind of hit all the marks there, so thank you to the Kalona Chamber of Commerce.”
KALONA, IA
4-H Dairy Workshop Set for July 7th

A pre-fair event for local 4-H’ers has been announced for those who are interested in participating in the upcoming County Fair. A dairy workshop will be held on July 7th at 7:00 pm at the Washington County Fairgrounds main show ring. Participants who plan on being exhibitionists at this years fair are encouraged to bring an animal to gain practice in the ring.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Kalona and Riverside Seek to Share Inspection Services

The City of Kalona has approved consideration of 28-E for shared services with the City of Riverside. Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh shares the details, “We have hired our current part-time building inspector, the City of Kalona has hired full-time, and we would like to, with the City of Riverside, carve out some time for them to do building inspections, code enforcement, nuisance abatement and some other things that would come at a later date. But, we would like to hopefully get that sharing agreement put in place here as early as next Monday.”
KALONA, IA
Sheriff’s Office Responds to Emergency Landing

Last Friday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that an airplane had made an emergency landing on 180th St. and Riverside Rd. Nobody was hurt in the landing and officers were able to assist the pilot in getting their vehicle airborne again. No citations were issued for this event.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Board of Supervisors Preview

The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet this week in regular session. The approval for a letter of intent with Natel Inc. will be discussed after a paperwork error prevented the topic from being advanced in last week’s meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21st at 9am. In the basement of the Washington County Courthouse, with information for zoom credentials available on the Washington County Supervisors website.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
City Council Preview

The Washington City Council will meet this week in regular session. There will be a Public Hearing about possibly changing the boundaries of zoning districts for the Country Club View Subdivision. Also on the agenda will be another public hearing to discuss possible changes to the Sealcoat project after the initial estimates came in over budget. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21st at 6pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall. If you would like to attend the meeting virtually please reach out to the City Clerk’s office.
WASHINGTON, IA

