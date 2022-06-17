Lone Tree Girls Handle Hillcrest; Raven Boys Run Away From Lions Late

The No. 8 in Class 2A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team traveled to West Liberty Monday night and came home with one of a possible two victories in a varsity doubleheader with the Comets. Game one was rough for the Hawks, falling 16-1 in four innings. In the nightcap, heard on AM and FM KCII, things went Mid-Prairie’s way to the tune of a 7-3 win. It was back and forth in the early going, with the Golden Hawks falling behind 1-0 early on a single Comet run in the second. Mid-Prairie took the lead with a pair in the third with Karson Grout and Brady Weber driving in Cain Brown and Will Cavanagh. A single Comet run in the home half tied the game at two before Mid-Prairie put up another two spot in the fourth with Brown and Collin Miller scoring on RBI contact from Grout and Will Cavanagh. Things stayed that way until the sixth when the Hawks got some big insurance in the form of three runs when Cavanagh, Camron Pickard and Alex Bean all came home with Bean supplying an RBI hit. Up 7-2 Mid-Prairie starter Bowen Burmeister ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases with nobody out. Brown came out of the pen and got out of the jam unscathed and went on to record the six out save. After the contest, Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet talked about his pitching tandem in the win. “They did excellent for us tonight. Bowen (Burmeister) has been out of the pen for us and made his first start tonight. We have had some injuries come on and he stepped up to the plate. He did an awesome job for us. Throwing strikes, he really cruised through with his curveball and his fastball and was able to locate both. He got some big outs for us. Then Cain Brown coming into the game and shutting it down for the save. Excellent job. Those guys were really efficient tonight and that’s exactly what we needed.”

WEST LIBERTY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO