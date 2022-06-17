ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

FINAL FOOTBALL/CHEER REGISTRATION DAYS

By Contributed
colemantoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are two final days for meeting to register for CYA football and cheer. PLEASE MARK YOUR CALENDARS AND PUT REMINDERS IN YOUR...

www.colemantoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
colemantoday.com

Coleman County Junior Rodeo This Week

The Coleman County Junior Rodeo will be Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25 at the Coleman Rodeo Grounds. An extra night was added this year, on Thursday, specifically for rough stock events. On Thursday, June 23, there will be Mutton Bustin, Calf Riding, Steer Riding, Junior Bull Riding and Senior Bull Riding. Entry fees are below.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Cattle Drive Partners with Community Garden

The Graham and Jean Bevel Community Garden is growing daily thanks to our partnership with the Cattle Drive Café! Vicki Arthur Virden and Todd Virden, owners of the Cattle Drive Café, saw the value of partnering with the Community Garden to grow fresh vegetables that can be served at their establishment. The quality and nutrient value is so much better! The investment was only $100 per garden bed, per growing season. This cost covers the seed/plants, water, maintenance, and harvesting of the produce. Christian Family Ministries of Coleman County retains 10% of the harvest from the garden beds for use in the Food Pantry and Hot Meals Program. This supports the ministry, Cattle Drive, and the community, and encourages other businesses and individuals to do the same.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

UPDATE - Electricity Being Restored

Update as of 8:15 am: Power has been restored to our members in the Coleman area. If you are experiencing an isolated outage, please call our office at 325-625-2128. Both the City of Coleman and Coleman County Electric Cooperative report a power outage is affecting the county early this morning. According to Coleman County Electric Cooperative, "we are aware of a widespread outage out of our Coleman substation due to a transmission problem that is also affecting the City of Coleman. Our phones are down temporarily."
COLEMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy