Grain bin accident claims life of Crystal Valley Co-op employee

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - An 80 year old man died in a multi vehicle crash in Faribault County. Authorities say John William Brooks from Bricelyn, was driving eastbound on I-90 at around 5 p.m. Tuesday when he collided with another car going eastbound.
A 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a Crystal Valley Cooperative release, Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley employee, was apparently loading a train in Hope when he got enveloped in a grain bin. Around 9:20 p.m., emergency responders got a call and began rescue efforts.
UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) identified the person who died in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on I-35 Monday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Robertson of Glenville, Minnesota.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrested three people in connection with a drug investigation in Mankato on Tuesday. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday on Eastport Drive as part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation. During the execution of the warrant, agents...
(ABC 6 News) - A crash in involving a semi and a pickup truck in Freeborn County killed at least one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 near exit 2 just after 8 a.m.
The Minnesota State Highway Patrol reports a 38 year old Faribault woman was injured in a single vehicle crash. The call came in at 9:24 a.m. Location was the southbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 73 in Webster Township, Rice County.
With inflation raising the cost of resources, both food shelves and their clients are struggling to get the products they need. Butterfly House opens at Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota. The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota unveiled its Butterfly House Tuesday.
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorist trying to bring his boat out of the water ended up with his SUV completely submerged in the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the Hastings Police Department on Sunday, June 19, responded to the Jaycee Park boat launch after a man's SUV ended up in the water.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple individuals have been arrested by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force as part of a meth distribution investigation. Task force agents executed a search warrant on Eastport Drive in Mankato. During the search, agents seized over a pound of methamphetamine as well as evidence of drug sales and US currency.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Work crews have temporarily closed a portion of of the southbound left lane of Highway 169 between Mankato and St. Peter to repair some pavement buckling. These occur when the air temperature changes from moderate to extreme heat.
(FOX 9) - The driver of a combine mowed down traffic barrels and barricades on Highway 212 in McLeod County earlier this month. Matthew J. Zeller of Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota said Aaron Lukes of Coell, Inc. captured video of the incident around 4 p.m. on June 8 near the intersection of Highway 212 and McLeod County Road 1, east of Glencoe.
WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The hot temperatures causing some area roads to buckle, creating danger for drivers. The Waseca County Sheriff's Office posting on Facebook that the county has experienced 3 concrete blowouts on Old Highway 14 due to the extreme heat.
North Mankato Taylor Library brings families a summer full of events. The North Mankato Taylor Library is bringing families a week full of activities, and with this heat wave, some fun takes place at the pool.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of shooting at someone stealing his truck is sentenced. James Joseph Vinton, 39 of Glenville, was arrested September 26, 2021, and charged with second-degree assault and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers the safety of another. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office...
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A search warrant executed Thursday in Spring Valley resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug charges, including storing meth in the presence of a child. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said Evan Kringler, of Spring Valley, was arrested after suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms,...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $10,000 worth of copper was stolen from a construction site at John Marshall High School this week. Police said it happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Copper coils were being replaced and the subjects entered the site and stole all of it. No arrests have been made.
A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
(KWNO)- A Red Wing man who fled from officers and caused a shelter-in-place order following a traffic stop yesterday has been found and arrested. In a press release, the St. Charles Police Department Identified the man as 26-year-old, Bryan Anderson. Anderson fled from officers after he was signaled for running through a stop sign, first in his car, then on foot.
MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.
