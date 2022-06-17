ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

CBLC Book Fest & Juneteenth Celebration

By Fox 59
Fox 59
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Black Literature and Culture is holding its 5th annual Book...

fox59.com

Comments / 2

 

Fox 59

Celebrating the longest day of the year with Needler’s

INDIANAPOLIS — Needler’s Fresh Market stopped by the Indy Now Backyard in honor of the official start to summer! Michael Needler shares how to make picnics and grilling out easy with Needler’s. For more information about Needler’s or to find a location near you, visit needlersfreshmarket.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

The Anderson concert featuring Yacht Rock!

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan and Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin perform “Kiss On My List” ahead of their concert alongside the Anderson Symphony Orchestra. The concert, taking place on Sunday, June 25th at 6 p.m. will feature Yacht Rock. McLaughlin Rick Sowers the Music Director and Conductor of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra shares what inspired him to host a concert with the unique theme.
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Elderflower Design creates stunning backdrops

INDIANAPOLIS — Gwen Knabe-Crooks the Owner and Lead Designer of Elderflower Design joined us in the studio today along with a stunning backdrop! Elderflower Design has a wide range of event designs and rental offerings. Elderflower Design takes the stress out of replicating your vision with their custom curated designs and rentals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Chef Tanorria Askew: How to prepare peaches and cream like a pro

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s National Peaches ‘n’ Cream Day, so we knew it would only be right to do the dessert justice by learning from a pro. Indy Chef Tanorria Askew showed Co-host Ryan Ahlwardt how to pick ripe peaches, how to properly peel them, and how to make whipped cream (it’s simpler than you might think).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Thieves target theatre in downtown Shelbyville

Thieves stole refridgerant out of the HVAC units at The Strand Theater in Shelbyville. ‘A gentle soul’: Coach Painter, Purdue community …. Motion to suspend license of Indy woman accused of …. Big summer events in central Indiana. More than 2,500 teacher positions open across Indiana, …
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Burger Week in Indy, plus restaurant openings and closings

INDIANAPOLIS — Today is the start of Indianapolis Burger Week, when you can score a $7 burger at participating restaurants throughout the city. Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, reminded us that we have seven days to check out each chef’s creative take on the classic burger. The last day is Sunday, June 26.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Pool workouts for all ages!

INDIANAPOLIS — Nora Lindsay the Group Fitness Leader and Aquatics Instructor at Life Time joined Ryan in the studio today to share what kind of aquatic workouts they offer. Life Time offers a wide variety of pool workouts that are easy on the joints and entertaining while also helping to build strength and increased mobility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Nicole René breaks down what business casual means

INDIANAPOLIS — Style Expert Nicole René joins Ryan in the studio today to breakdown what makes an outfit business casual. Nicole also shares how to style denim to be business casual and how to stay stylish without over doing it!. To learn more about Nicole René and to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

4 reasons to work your glutes and 5 squat-free moves to try

INDIANAPOLIS — Personal trainer and author Kirk Lawrence wants everyone to have buns of steel. That’s because strong glutes are important to your body’s overall health and fitness, said Lawrence, a National Aerobics Champion, former NFL trainer and flexibility coach, and author of the bestselling book “Zero’s Heroes.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus Podcast: Panelists on Jan. 6th hearing, Mitch Daniels, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the Jan. 6th Committee’s hearing into Mike Pence’s role that day?. In the video above, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Dr. Laura Wilson, Mike Murphy, and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discuss all the updates from Capitol Hill. They also discuss former Indiana Governor and Purdue President Mitch Daniels future political plans.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Someone in Howard County got very close to winning the Powerball jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing. A ticket worth $2 million was sold at the McClure Oil gas station at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville. That ticket matched all five numbers but did not have the Powerball.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

More 90s on the way; rain chances remain low

We are kicking off the workweek with mild temperatures and comfortable dew points near 50°. Do not get used to the pleasant weather we are seeing this morning because the heat will crank up this afternoon!. The air mass that brought the cooler, nice weather over the weekend is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hot weather set to begin for a second consecutive week

INDIANAPOLIS – After a week that featured four consecutive days in the 90s or above we have finally caught a brief break from the heat this weekend. Highs will not remain on the mild end for very long though, another string of high heat days lies ahead. Starting the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

More high heat before a cold front brings some relief

INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures on Tuesday were in the mid 90s across Central Indiana with a high of 95° downtown. This was the city’s hottest day since May of 2018! Another day of high heat is possible on Wednesday, but an approaching cold front is expected to bring some relief.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

