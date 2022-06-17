CBLC Book Fest & Juneteenth Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS — Needler’s Fresh Market stopped by the Indy Now Backyard in honor of the official start to summer! Michael Needler shares how to make picnics and grilling out easy with Needler’s. For more information about Needler’s or to find a location near you, visit needlersfreshmarket.com.
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan and Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin perform “Kiss On My List” ahead of their concert alongside the Anderson Symphony Orchestra. The concert, taking place on Sunday, June 25th at 6 p.m. will feature Yacht Rock. McLaughlin Rick Sowers the Music Director and Conductor of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra shares what inspired him to host a concert with the unique theme.
INDIANAPOLIS — Gwen Knabe-Crooks the Owner and Lead Designer of Elderflower Design joined us in the studio today along with a stunning backdrop! Elderflower Design has a wide range of event designs and rental offerings. Elderflower Design takes the stress out of replicating your vision with their custom curated designs and rentals.
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Jillian Deam had a busy morning at the Hancock County 4-H Fair, sipping on lemon shake-ups, meeting pageant royalty and interviewing an alpaca. Today is NineStar Connect Day at the fair. The utility cooperative is on site all day with games, giveaways and $1 off lemon shake-ups.
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s National Peaches ‘n’ Cream Day, so we knew it would only be right to do the dessert justice by learning from a pro. Indy Chef Tanorria Askew showed Co-host Ryan Ahlwardt how to pick ripe peaches, how to properly peel them, and how to make whipped cream (it’s simpler than you might think).
INDIANAPOLIS — Today is the start of Indianapolis Burger Week, when you can score a $7 burger at participating restaurants throughout the city. Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, reminded us that we have seven days to check out each chef’s creative take on the classic burger. The last day is Sunday, June 26.
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Chicks promised fans they’ll be back after ending their concert early at Ruoff Music Center Sunday night. “I’m so sorry. I just can’t pull it off,” lead singer Natalie Maines told the audience of thousands, in a video taken by a fan and posted on Twitter.
INDIANAPOLIS — Nora Lindsay the Group Fitness Leader and Aquatics Instructor at Life Time joined Ryan in the studio today to share what kind of aquatic workouts they offer. Life Time offers a wide variety of pool workouts that are easy on the joints and entertaining while also helping to build strength and increased mobility.
INDIANAPOLIS — Style Expert Nicole René joins Ryan in the studio today to breakdown what makes an outfit business casual. Nicole also shares how to style denim to be business casual and how to stay stylish without over doing it!
INDIANAPOLIS — Personal trainer and author Kirk Lawrence wants everyone to have buns of steel. That’s because strong glutes are important to your body’s overall health and fitness, said Lawrence, a National Aerobics Champion, former NFL trainer and flexibility coach, and author of the bestselling book “Zero’s Heroes.”
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the Jan. 6th Committee’s hearing into Mike Pence’s role that day?. In the video above, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Dr. Laura Wilson, Mike Murphy, and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discuss all the updates from Capitol Hill. They also discuss former Indiana Governor and Purdue President Mitch Daniels future political plans.
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Someone in Howard County got very close to winning the Powerball jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing. A ticket worth $2 million was sold at the McClure Oil gas station at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville. That ticket matched all five numbers but did not have the Powerball.
We are kicking off the workweek with mild temperatures and comfortable dew points near 50°. Do not get used to the pleasant weather we are seeing this morning because the heat will crank up this afternoon!. The air mass that brought the cooler, nice weather over the weekend is...
INDIANAPOLIS – After a week that featured four consecutive days in the 90s or above we have finally caught a brief break from the heat this weekend. Highs will not remain on the mild end for very long though, another string of high heat days lies ahead. Starting the...
INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures on Tuesday were in the mid 90s across Central Indiana with a high of 95° downtown. This was the city’s hottest day since May of 2018! Another day of high heat is possible on Wednesday, but an approaching cold front is expected to bring some relief.
INDIANAPOLIS – In less than two weeks, a new Indiana law will take affect that allows Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. The existing law still prevents felons, fugitives, minors, and undocumented immigrants from carrying a firearm. Law enforcement have raised concerns over how they will enforce...
