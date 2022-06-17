ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Second probable case of monkeypox identified in Oklahoma

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ViHr_0gDv4wdk00
Monkeypox The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified a second probable case of monkeypox.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has identified a second probable case of monkeypox in the state.

OSDH said the probable case was found in a central Oklahoma resident who recently traveled to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox.

The person is currently in isolation. OSDH said it’s investigating the case and contact tracing to identify people have been exposed to the individual.

OSDH said this case has no connection to Oklahoma’s first case of monkeypox identified the week of June 6, which was confirmed as monkeypox by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

“We knew there was a possibility of more cases being identified in the state,” said State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone. “Our response team remains activated and continues to coordinate various areas within the agency to respond as necessary when a case arises.”

While this virus is not easily transmissible, monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets or contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. An infected person may also have firm, deep-seated and well-circumscribed lesions.

OSDH said clinicians should be more cautious if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who has traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with someone who has a similar appearing rash or have received a positive test result for monkeypox.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

State finds problem with Epic’s administrative bonuses and student attendance

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced Tuesday new findings into misappropriation of public funds at Epic Charter Schools. After a seven-month investigation, the OSDE says it uncovered “significant problems including dubious attendance data that may have resulted in $780,000 in improperly obtained state funds and the improper disbursal of more than $8.5 million in bonuses to school administrators.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

June 22 to be Tulsa’s first OZONE ALERT DAY of the year

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone Alert for Wednesday, for the Tulsa metropolitan area. An ozone alert means that conditions are favorable for the buildup of ozone near the ground, to an unhealthy level. When winds are light, the vapors from fuels...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

City of Tulsa working to analyze DNA of remains at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. — On June 21, the Public Oversight Committee for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation met with technical experts to discuss DNA analysis work and the next steps of the investigation. The City of Tulsa, working with Intermountain Forensics, has completed the first phase of DNA...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Washington County SPCA in dire need of adoptions

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Overcrowding has left the Washington County SPCA in dire need of adoptions. “We are a lot heavier on dogs than we usually are this time of year, and we have more dogs than we have kennels so we haven’t had to euthanize for space in over 11 years,” said CEO of the Washington County SPCA Tonya Pete. “That’s not something that we want to start doing now, so we need the community’s help.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Supreme Court: Religious schools must get Maine tuition aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Maine can't exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition aid for private education, a decision that could ease religious organizations' access to taxpayer money. The 6-3 outcome could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Central Oklahoma
KRMG

'Nowhere I feel safe': Election officials recount threats

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wandrea “Shaye” Moss testified Tuesday to lawmakers about how her life was upended when former President Donald Trump and his allies falsely accused her and her mother of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase in Georgia. The former Georgia elections worker recounted...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Tulsa Parks release new pool schedule

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks have released their newest pool schedule. A Tulsa Parks Facebook post said the new schedule will go into affect Wednesday, June 22. Berry Pool: Open Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Free Admission. McClure Pool: Open Tuesday - Sunday, Noon...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KRMG

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

PIERRE, S.D. — (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal crash, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Tulsa State Fair 2022 is only 100 days away

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair took to Facebook Tuesday to officially start the countdown until the event’s return. “Get excited, only 100 days until 11 days of awesome!” The state fair said. Last year, more than 1,000,000 people attended the Tulsa State Fair. The event...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TFD investigates after man lit QuikTrip bathroom trashcan on fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department Investigators say Joseph Eckhart wasn’t just going to the bathroom. “That is really bizarre and thankfully there was minimal damage and none of our employees were harmed,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, Corporate Communications Manager. Security video shows him leaving the store after...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia, officials say

HOPEWELL, Va. — Four inmates are missing after they “walked away” from a satellite campus of a federal prison over the weekend, authorities said. According to NPR, officials discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday that 41-year-old Corey Branch, 44-year-old Tavares Lajuane Graham, 30-year-old Lamonte Rashawn Willis and 46-year-old Kareem Allen Shaw had vanished from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s minimum-security satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia.
HOPEWELL, VA
KRMG

Wisconsin's Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence's staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A recount in Texas affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner Tuesday of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, who had trailed by fewer than 200 votes following a runoff in May. Cuellar, a nine-term congressman, defeated Cisneros by...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

OTA announces one of Oklahoma’s turnpike going cashless

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced the H.E. Bailey Turnpike will be going cashless starting this week. OTA said pay stations can be dangerous with people entering and exiting the flow of traffic. They decided to transition to cashless stations to keep drivers safe. The change goes into effect Jun. 21.
KRMG

Republican governor urges US Senate to act on gun violence

MONTPELIER, Vt. — (AP) — Vermont’s governor, who supported changes to the state's gun laws after what he felt was a narrowly averted school shooting, is now using his credentials as a moderate Republican to urge the nation’s senators to work together to address gun violence.
VERMONT STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy