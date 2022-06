Summer officially kicks off on Tuesday with the solstice, which makes June 21st the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. This happens when the North Pole has its maximum tilt toward the sun, producing the longest amount of daylight, which for Alaska marks the day with the greatest amount of daylight and sun’s highest point above the horizon across the northern hemisphere. For the next six months, the days will get shorter and the nights longer.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO