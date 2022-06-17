ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The longest day of the year is here! What does that mean?

 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No matter which way you look at things - meteorologically or astronomically - it will officially be summer on Tuesday, June 21 at 5:14 a.m. That is the moment in time where the Sun's rays will move directly over the Tropic of Cancer marking the Summer...

Red Tricycle New York

Amelia Island: The Florida Family Vacation Spot You Don’t Know About — But Should

Lots of people hear “Florida vacation” and think of one thing: a certain mouse. We love the guy, and his home of Orlando (evidence here), but there’s a different kind of family vacation awaiting you on Amelia Island, a 13-mile-long strip of land off the coast of Jacksonville. Amelia Island offers a winning combination of seaside fun, natural beauty, southern charm and history. Plus: a healthy dash of pirate. Even better, it’s a destination that can flex to your family’s needs, whether you want to relax, explore nature, eat and drink well or live the really good life. (Of course, you can choose to do it all, which we highly recommend.) Need more vacay ideas? Check out our favorite family travel blogs, consider an unplugged vacation this year or maybe make it a family affair with the grandparents.
wjct.org

Gas prices are falling. How did that happen?

Gasoline prices have fallen 10 cents in the past week in Jacksonville, and they could fall further amid fears of an economic recession. Jacksonville's price for a gallon of regular averaged $4.78 on Tuesday, down from $4.88 a week ago, according to the AAA motor club. The average price was $2.90 at this time last year.
News4Jax.com

Free meals are available to children in Florida while schools are closed for the summer. Here’s how to find a site near you

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools wants parents and guardians to know that free meals are available for children and teenagers while schools are closed for summer break. The free meals are through Summer BreakSpot, which offers breakfasts, lunches, snacks or dinner. It’s available throughout the summer for...
Jake Wells

Woman shares how much her rent has increased in one year

photo of person looking in walletPhoto by Alecia Christin Gerald (Unsplash) Noticing prices increases for many things in Jacksonville? You're definitely not alone! A woman in Jacksonville shared recently that she has a two-bedroom apartment and her lease is currently up. If she renews her lease, the price will increase from $1,085 to $1,225 per month. However, if she goes month-to-month on her lease the current rate would be $1,980. For the same apartment for a new renter, she said that her apartment is currently now going for $1,700 per month. (source)
First Coast News

UNF archeology team joins GMJ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UNF archeologist Dr. Keith Ashley was a guest on Good Morning Jacksonville to describe some of his recent findings of the lost city of Sarabay on Big Talbot Island. His team excavated an area with overwhelming evidence of a native Mocama village. The tribe is believed to have flourished in northeast Florida prior to European expansion into the region.
wjct.org

After more than 132 years, Jacobs Jewelers moving out of Downtown

The owners of Jacobs Jewelers are looking at the recent purchase of The Greenleaf Building as the opportunity to move Jacksonville’s oldest jewelry and fine gifts store to a new location. “We are relocating out of Downtown to a more friendly environment for our customers,” said Delorise Thomas.
thejaxsonmag.com

Saving 618 West Adams Street

An Ellie Weems photograph taken on LaVilla’s Broad Street during the neighborhood’s heyday. Adjacent to the Downtown Northbank, LaVilla is one of Jacksonville’s oldest Gullah Geechee communities. Named after the LaVilla Plantation, LaVilla was established as a town of its own in 1866 by Francis F. L’Engle. L’Engle served as LaVilla’s first mayor and by the time the community was annexed into Jacksonville in 1887, its population had increased to 3,000.
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach pier set to open by July 4th weekend after years of hurricanes, construction delays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In two weeks, people will be able to get a view from hundreds of yards out in the Atlantic Ocean. "You get a totally different perspective at the end of the pier," said Jacksonville city council member, Rory Diamond. "If you look north, you can see all the way to Mayport Naval Station. If you look south, you see way past Ponte Vedra, totally different view of our beaches, and you see just how beautiful the place we live really is."
First Coast News

Get involved in UNF Alzheimer's study when visiting new art exhibit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Now is your chance to get involved with a project that has to do with a disease you may know someone impacted by. A new art exhibit about Alzheimer's disease opens Tuesday at the University of North Florida's Lufrano Intercultural Gallery in their student union building. When you visit you can also learn how to get involved in a study they need volunteers for.
First Coast News

