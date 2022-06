Over the course of the past several weeks, the Independent Herald has been presenting a series of articles detailing Scott County’s involvement in the American Civil War. The series, entitled “Enclave,” will continue for the next several weeks. Given the ongoing nature of that series, we felt this month’s “Forgotten Times” was a good opportunity to remind readers that as recently as 2010 — just 12 years ago — there was a surviving child of a Scott County Civil War veteran still living.

