ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

PSP: New Castle man found dead in pond

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UX4By_0gDuzrIm00

WASHINGTON Twp., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental death in which a man was found dead in a pond in Lawrence County.

Troopers said Kevin Eggleston, 55, of New Castle, was found dead after he was swimming in a pond on the 200 block of Kino Road in Washington Township.

Ohio man in ICU after concrete rock comes through windshield

Witnesses on the scene said Eggleston had drowned.

PSP determined that other witnesses were present prior to emergency response arrival. Reports said that witnesses never returned or left contact information.

Walmart offers free tech certification, $20 per hour wage

Any additional witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Napolitano at 724-598-2211.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Washington Township, OH
Lawrence County, PA
Crime & Safety
Washington Township, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Lawrence County, PA
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
New Castle, PA
New Castle, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Ohio Township, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Man Trapped in Truck in New Beaver Crash

(New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County, Pa.) A man had to be rescued after a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Route 168 in New Beaver Borough Monday Afternoon. The driver’s legs were pinned under the dashboard of the truck and firefighters had to cut away parts of the pickup to free him. He was freed from the vehicle after about 45 minutes and taken to a local hospital.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psp#Pennsylvania State Police#Swimming#Nexstar Media Inc
beavercountyradio.com

Clarification Given on Saturday’s Police Pursuit Incident

(File Photo of Aliquippa who clarified exactly what took place on Saturday afternoon in Aliquippa) Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio Program/News Director. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane clarified on Monday morning after further investigation by Sandy Giordano about reports of a car chase that occurred on Saturday Afternoon. Chief Lane told Giordano that there was pursuit that took place after a traffic stop for an unauthorized vehicle. The incident occurred around 4 PM when the unnamed driver led police to a pursuit through Aliquippa, Hopewell ,and Monaca . The pursuit was called off in Ambridge due to erratic driving by the suspect that would be putting the residents in danger, according to Chief Lane.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Attempting to Illegally Purchase Firearm Due in Court Today

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who reportedly attempted to illegally purchase a firearm in Tionesta is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 42-year-old Michael Lynn Strohl, of Jackson Center, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, with Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

911: At least 10 injured in Route 28 crash in Shaler

At least 10 people were transported to local hospitals following a crash along Route 28 late Monday night near Shaler, emergency officials said. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the Millvale exit of Route 28 in Shaler, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Two vehicles were involved in the...
MILLVALE, PA
WFMJ.com

Every airbag deployed when car crashes in Unity Township

A driver was lucky he wasn’t seriously hurt when his car careened off Route 165 in Columbiana County early Monday. State Troopers say the car failed to round a curve in Unity Township near Heck Road at around 8 a.m, striking a guard rail, went down an embankment, and rolled over, landing on its wheels in a creek.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vandergrift man accused by police of using juveniles, high school friends to cash fraudulent checks faces 15 felony charges

A Vandergrift man faces more than 30 charges, including 15 felonies, after investigators accused him of running a check-cashing scheme in Allegheny Township, Vandergrift and New Kensington. Robert Freeman III, 18, of the 200 block of Linden Street faces four counts each of felony forgery, access device counterfeiting and criminal...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy