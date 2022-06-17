PSP: New Castle man found dead in pond
WASHINGTON Twp., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental death in which a man was found dead in a pond in Lawrence County.
Troopers said Kevin Eggleston, 55, of New Castle, was found dead after he was swimming in a pond on the 200 block of Kino Road in Washington Township.Ohio man in ICU after concrete rock comes through windshield
Witnesses on the scene said Eggleston had drowned.
PSP determined that other witnesses were present prior to emergency response arrival. Reports said that witnesses never returned or left contact information.Walmart offers free tech certification, $20 per hour wage
Any additional witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Napolitano at 724-598-2211.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 1