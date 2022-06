Chris Broussard talks Kevin Durant after the Brooklyn Nets legacy comes in to question now that the Golden State Warriors have won an NBA Championship without him. While Broussard says another ring for KD in Brooklyn will help to restore his legacy, right now it looks like KD made a mistake leaving Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to lead the Nets, who were out in the first round of the playoffs.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO