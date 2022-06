NEW HAVEN — A city man may be paralyzed after he was injured while in police custody Sunday evening, according to the New Haven Police Department. Richard Cox, 36, of New Haven, suffered an injury to his spine and/or neck, Mayor Justin Elicker said in a news conference Monday evening. The injury stems from an abrupt stop an officer made to avoid causing a crash while on the way to the police station, according to Acting Chief Regina Rush-Kittle.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO