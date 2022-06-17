What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | June 17-19

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says the hot weather is making fishing a less-than-pleasant experience, so he recommends getting out early and calling it a day before the sun gets high. Lots of mackerel are schooling in 6 to 12 feet of water below the Gandy Bridge, and the bluefish are there, as well. Mangrove snapper may be the most reliable bite now, with fish on all the Tampa Bay artificial reefs, around rocks, under docks and bridge pilings. The advantage of fishing under the bridges is that they provide shade. Cut sardines or shrimp work well. Snook and reds are active early in the day, but as things heat up, the bite slows. When the water is high, they are working back into flooded mangroves.

