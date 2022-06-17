ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | June 17-19

By Teyonna Edwards
ABC Action News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 17-19), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa. Cost: $30+. Info: Keith Urban is coming to Tampa for...

Bar-B-Que King readies for sleek new restaurant space in West Tampa

COhatch, a rapidly growing, community-driven company which develops innovative shared work and social spaces, is working with local favorite, Bar-B-Que King, to revitalize their restaurant. “We felt incredibly fortunate when we found the site for our West Tampa COhatch, and it already had Bar-B-Que King in it,” said Brian Sanders,...
TAMPA, FL
Jeff Took Intimidation To A Whole New Level

Jeff took intimidation to a whole new level on his date with Shannon. Shannon called us up for the Second Date Update and told us that she met Jeff online and they went to Cappy’s on their first date. She told us that they laughed and had great conversations throughout the date.
TAMPA, FL
Mid Florida, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Melissa

Annual Events held at Busch Gardens in Tampa, FL

Every year Busch Gardens holds several events that they hold annually. Each event is exciting and there is something to do for everyone in the family. The most notable events are Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town. Each event is unique to its season and worth experiencing yourself.
TAMPA, FL
The city that goes 83 days without a sunset

Imagine living in a city where the sun doesn’t set for months? People living in America’s northernmost city, Utqiagvik, Alaska (formally known as Barrow, Alaska) can tell you all about it. Utqiagvik is on an 83 day stretch without a sunset, which means it sits in daylight 24...
TAMPA, FL
Ingrid Andress
20 Best Things to Do in Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, situated in Central Florida, is one of the classic vacation destinations in the continental US. Travelers are encouraged to visit this place for a number of reasons. For starters, Tarpon Springs boasts amazing Greek culture and history, not to mention mouth-watering Greek cuisine. Second, a visit to this...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
There is an Island Just a Few Hours From Tampa With Wild Horses On It

Have you ever visited Cumberland Island National Seashore? If not, you may want to add this wild-horse-filled island to your bucket list! This National Park is about 3 1/2 hours from Tampa and just 30 minutes outside Jacksonville in St. Mary's, Georgia. Ferries depart from St. Marys throughout the day...
TAMPA, FL
Will Should’ve Brought Different Shoes For His Date

Vanessa told us about her date with Will on our Second Date Update this morning. She told us that the date went great and they went to a beach restaurant to watch the sunset. She told him that she really wanted to see him again at the end of the date, but she hasn’t heard anything since then.
TAMPA, FL
Affordable housing project in Tampa gives mother and son hope

TAMPA, Fla. — A mother and son are getting ready to move into a new home that is part of Phase II of the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program. Velina Glass and her son Chris, who has disabilities, were previously living in an apartment. Velina said their plan at first was to stay in their apartment before moving into their new home in August. Suddenly, like at many other apartment complexes, the rent went up.
TAMPA, FL
More than 1,800 flights delayed Monday at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Across the United States more than 1,800 flights were delayed on Monday, according to Flight Aware. Last Thursday and Friday, Flight Aware tracked more than 12,000 delayed flights. The delays carried over into the weekend, impacting the plans of Angela Osborne and her group as...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

The Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Tampa

This is your year. Take the time to celebrate YOU with a birthday celebration for yourself! Who says birthday parties are just for kids? Lucky for you, Tampa has plenty of great places for you to have a blast and celebrate another year of life. We’ve put together a collection of ideas for you to make the planning a little easier.
TAMPA, FL
Photos of REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy in Tampa last weekend

Last Saturday's concert at Tampa's MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre was a classic rock megabill, but at least one of the bands was on tour in support of new material. Styx, touring behind Crash of the Crown released last year, joined REO Speedwagon and Loverboy for the show.
TAMPA, FL
ROC the Block festival to get underway with extra safety measures

TAMPA, Fla. — Last year, Juneteenth became the newest federal holiday in the United States since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983, and celebrations are planned all over the Bay Area. What You Need To Know. The 2nd annual ROC the Block festival will be held at Raymond...
TAMPA, FL
Beignet hotspot The Poor Porker will close and be replaced with Unfiltered Lakeland

Get your oxtail grilled cheese and chocolate-drizzled beignet fix while you can—because Lakeland’s The Poor Porker will soon close its doors. “We are both proud and saddened to announce that, effective July 4, 2022, the Poor Porker will be closing its doors permanently to make way for the next generation of food, art, retail, and entertainment at 801 East Main Street - Unfiltered Lakeland,” a recent post from the space's Facebook reads.
LAKELAND, FL
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Snapper a good bet for early risers

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says the hot weather is making fishing a less-than-pleasant experience, so he recommends getting out early and calling it a day before the sun gets high. Lots of mackerel are schooling in 6 to 12 feet of water below the Gandy Bridge, and the bluefish are there, as well. Mangrove snapper may be the most reliable bite now, with fish on all the Tampa Bay artificial reefs, around rocks, under docks and bridge pilings. The advantage of fishing under the bridges is that they provide shade. Cut sardines or shrimp work well. Snook and reds are active early in the day, but as things heat up, the bite slows. When the water is high, they are working back into flooded mangroves.
HOBBIES

