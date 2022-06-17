ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

Ladies of the Heights brings the community together

By WFTS Digital Staff
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGUJb_0gDuyQhU00

There's a group in Seminole Heights called the " Ladies of the Heights ," and it brings together the community in the best way.

It's open to anyone who identifies as a woman or non-binary.

The group typically meets and chats with a drink, but you don't have to drink alcohol to join.

"It just kind of turned into this group for women to get together and just talk about local neighborhood stuff or other things going on in our lives and just create a little community once a month where we can sit down with only our friends and have an easy chat with one another," Ellie Baggett, founder and organizer, said.

The group doesn't just meet to build a sense of community, they also work to collect feminine hygiene products for girls in schools.

Their next campaign begins in August.

Comments / 0

Related
thatssotampa.com

Bar-B-Que King readies for sleek new restaurant space in West Tampa

COhatch, a rapidly growing, community-driven company which develops innovative shared work and social spaces, is working with local favorite, Bar-B-Que King, to revitalize their restaurant. “We felt incredibly fortunate when we found the site for our West Tampa COhatch, and it already had Bar-B-Que King in it,” said Brian Sanders,...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seminole, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Seminole, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

The Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Tampa

This is your year. Take the time to celebrate YOU with a birthday celebration for yourself! Who says birthday parties are just for kids? Lucky for you, Tampa has plenty of great places for you to have a blast and celebrate another year of life. We’ve put together a collection of ideas for you to make the planning a little easier.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Jeff Took Intimidation To A Whole New Level

Jeff took intimidation to a whole new level on his date with Shannon. Shannon called us up for the Second Date Update and told us that she met Jeff online and they went to Cappy’s on their first date. She told us that they laughed and had great conversations throughout the date.
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Summer Is More than Sun and Sand – It’s Summer Rum and Seafood Festival Time!

The Summer Rum & Seafood Festival hosted by the North Tampa Chamber in conjunction with Florida Penguin Productions and is being held Saturday, August 27 at the Tampa Premium Outlets in the Lutz/Wesley Chapel area. The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and features over 10 seafood vendors and local restaurants of all styles and cuisines. Tampa Premium Outlets are located at 2300 Grandy Cypress Drive in Lutz, near the apex of State Road 54 and State Road 56.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seminole Heights#Alcohol#Racism
stpetecatalyst.com

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg holds mass hiring event

June 20, 2022 - Bayfront Health St. Petersburg will have a mass hiring event for registered nurses, lab assistants, paramedics and other types of certified nurses to fill positions. The event, called the Splash Into Summer Hiring Event, will be held on Tuesday, June 21 from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Bayfront Health Medical Plaza. Parking is available in the Bayfront Health St. Petersburg West Parking Garage. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers and have on-the-spot offers.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Spaddy's Coffee brings Seminole Heights community together

Stop by Spaddy's Coffee on Florida Avenue and you'll find a sense of community in the courtyard. "Since we've been here in Seminole Heights, the response from the community has been amazing. I can't thank them enough for the support we got from them. It's been nothing but love, for the most part, since day one," said owner Greg Spadaccini.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Melissa

Annual Events held at Busch Gardens in Tampa, FL

Every year Busch Gardens holds several events that they hold annually. Each event is exciting and there is something to do for everyone in the family. The most notable events are Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town. Each event is unique to its season and worth experiencing yourself.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

ROC the Block festival to get underway with extra safety measures

TAMPA, Fla. — Last year, Juneteenth became the newest federal holiday in the United States since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983, and celebrations are planned all over the Bay Area. What You Need To Know. The 2nd annual ROC the Block festival will be held at Raymond...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

The city that goes 83 days without a sunset

Imagine living in a city where the sun doesn’t set for months? People living in America’s northernmost city, Utqiagvik, Alaska (formally known as Barrow, Alaska) can tell you all about it. Utqiagvik is on an 83 day stretch without a sunset, which means it sits in daylight 24...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy