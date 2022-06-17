ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic filmmaker needed 2 movies to cover Tokyo turmoil

By YURI KAGEYAMA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cu2oK_0gDuxpbk00
1 of 3

TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Kawase, the director of the official film of the Tokyo Olympics, acknowledged she was taken aback at first about her assignment. That was late in 2018 when she got the commission from the International Olympic Committee.

The job never got any easier.

Japanese public opinion was divided about holding the Games after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed them for a year, and the costs kept climbing. Tokyo is regarded as the most expensive Olympics on record.

There were scandals, topped by the resignation of Yoshiro Mori, the head of the organizing committee, just months before the Olympics opened. Disgruntled artists charged with designing the opening and closing ceremonies also resigned.

It was only after Kawase decided to focus on the athletes in so-called Side A, and on much of the turmoil in Side B, that she felt sure about how to handle all the material.

Each two-hour segment has been released as a separate film — titled “Official Film of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Side A” and “Official Film of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Side B.”

“I never wavered,” she said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday. “There was suddenly this giant divide, the world sank into a troubled mood, and people were forced to spend their time without easy answers.”

Side A and Side B, released recently in Japanese theaters, were like “twins,” she said. When seen together, they tell what she called “the human condition” exposed by the Olympics.

She said talks are underway for global streaming, but nothing has been decided.

Kawase recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival, where Side A was featured. Kawase won the Camera d’Or at the festival in 1997. She has served as a competition judge at Cannes. In 2007, she won the Grand Prix at the event.

Sifting through about 5,000 hours of footage was a challenge Kawase said she had not dealt with before — like working through a mathematical puzzle.

One driving theme is a message about gender inequality.

Japan, with the world’s third largest economy, consistently ranks low on gender-gap studies with females underrepresented in board rooms and political leadership. Kawase said she has personally suffered as a female director in Japan.

Side A shows — among many other things — an Olympian who is competing after giving birth.

Side B shows horrific imagery of the 2011 tsunami in northeastern Japan. Some Olympic events, like the torch relay, were held there to highlight the region’s reconstruction.

Side B also depicts some of the humble players, like the man in charge of grooming the grounds at the National Stadium in Tokyo, or the chef overseeing food served for athletes at the Olympic Village.

Dramatically highlighting the sexism theme is Mori, whose face popped up often in close-ups.

Mori, a former prime minister, was forced to resign as the president of the Olympic organizing committee following off-the-cuff remarks that women talk too much, which leads to long meetings.

“If you get that close with faces, there are moments in people’s expressions, even in the tiniest movements of their eyes, when you see through what they are really thinking,” Kawase said.

Mori was replaced by a woman, politician and former Olympic bronze medalist Seiko Hashimoto. Other women were also added to the organizing committee leadership after Mori’s resignation.

They are seen in the films.

“It’s becoming very clear now that there are many aspects of Japanese society that need to change,” Kawase said. “When society works as a larger system, what is truly precious gets overlooked, and what happens becomes so superficial.”

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Highlights Yor's Brother Yuri

Spy x Family has followed the Forger Family throughout its first season, but the Forgers expanded with the appearance of the brother of Yor, Yuri. Much like Yor, Loid, and Anya, Yuri has a number of secrets of his own as he spend most of his days as an interrogator of the state who is known for his brutality. With him recently making an appearance in the anime adaptation, one cosplayer has brought the brother of the Thorn Princess to life.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Adds Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji, Demon Slayer's Tanjiro Voice Actors

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is finally coming early next year and that means there will be new characters showing up in the anime. Interestingly, the new cast members have been revealed and it looks like the series is adding some heavy hitters. It has just been confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen star Junya Enoki and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Natsuki Hanae will be playing important characters in the Christmas Showdown arc!
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Readies for Next Masters Tournament Battle With New Synopsis

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for the next battle in the Masters Tournament with the synopsis for the next episode of the anime series! Ash Ketchum has been working his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series through the newest iteration of the anime series so far, and had made his way into the Masters Eight together with all of the other Champions from the rest of the regions in the world. Now that the anime's airings in Japan have officially kicked off the Masters Tournament in full, the series is getting ready for its next major battle between Champions.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Tokyo Revengers Announces Spin-Off Manga Starring Baji and Chifuyu

Tokyo Revengers is on a roll right now. After confirming the Season 2 release date, the franchise has just announced a new spin-off manga that would focus on Tokyo Manji Gang founding member and first-division captain Keisuke Baji and his vice-captain Chifuyu Matsuno!. The official Tokyo Revengers manga Twitter account...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Kawase
Person
Yoshiro Mori
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
hypebeast.com

'Tokyo Revengers' Announces Release Date for Season 2

Tokyo Revengers, a popular manga adapted into an anime series by Liden Films in 2021, has announced the official release date for Season 2. Dubbed the “Christmas Showdown Arc,” the upcoming season will pit Mikey’s biker gang Toman against a group known as the Black Dragons, a powerful and violent gang that has lasted for ten generations. After leaving off on a massive cliffhanger, this season will feature main protagonist Takemichi as a Toman’s First Division Captain as he looks to save and protect those closest to him.
COMICS
ComicBook

Haikyuu Cosplay Highlights Kiyoko's Best Look

One awesome Haikyuu cosplay is really scoring high with Kiyoko Shimizu's best look from the series! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its first publishing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have already seen the series return with a special new chapter catching fans up to how each of the characters have been living since the end of the original series. With so many characters introduced over the course of the series, it's actually a pretty tough call for many fans to decide which of the characters they actually like the best overall.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Shows Off Alain's Mega Charizard X in Battle: Watch

Pokemon Journeys has officially brought back Alain to the anime after many years with the newest episode of the series, and that means a return from his Mega Charizard X in action as well! Ash Ketchum has been working his way up through the World Coronation Series through the newest iteration of the anime so far, and he's finally reached the climax of the tournament now that the Masters Tournament between the final eight competitors. Some of these trainers are champions of their respective regions, but the one stand out of the final eight was Alain, who won a tournament in Kalos but isn't considered the champion overall.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Brings Hop to the Anime at Last

Pokemon Journeys has kicked off its final climax as Ash Ketchum makes his way through the Masters Tournament with the series' airing in Japan, and the anime has finally introduced Leon's brother Hop to the anime with the newest episode! The newest iteration of the series eschewed the traditional route of having Ash explore whatever the newest region of the video games was and opted to have him going through the entire Pokemon world with a huge new tournament. But that also means that many of the new characters introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Galar region haven't gotten their proper anime due yet.
COMICS
The Associated Press

South Korea hits dozens with travel bans amid crypto probe

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have barred dozens of people connected to Terraform Labs from leaving the country as they expand an investigation into a $40 billion collapse of the company’s cryptocurrency that devastated traders around the world. The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office said...
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Confirms New Anime Project

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is already taking Japan by storm, with the latest anime movie from the Shonen franchise focusing on Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against new androids from the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film set to hit theaters in North America this August, a major update has arrived from the team behind the Shonen movie, confirming that work is currently underway on the next anime project for the Z-Fighters.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Tease Fuels Buzz About Anime's Comeback

Dragon Ball Super just made its anime comeback in the big screens when the latest movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was released in theaters in Japan earlier this month. With the anime movie heading to U.S. and other regions this summer and more manga chapters coming this year, fans are wondering if a TV series revival is on its way. Now, a new rumor has some convinced that Toei Animation has plans to bring back the anime series in the near future.
COMICS
epicstream.com

GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Story, Setting, Characters, Release & More

While Rockstar Games is still developing GTA 6, more rumors about the highly-anticipated sandbox action-adventure game are spreading online, and fans are trying to find the latest information they can get, even though many of the leaks are not credible. Now, a new GTA 6 rumor is going viral for potentially leaking the first story and gameplay details of the upcoming GTA game from Rockstar Games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Artbook Slated For North American Release

Demon Slayer has risen the ranks in a relatively short amount of time to become one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today and fans in North America have definitely warmed up to the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu. Next year, fans in the West will have the opportunity to study the art of creator Koyoharu Gotoge even closer as Viz Media has announced that a new art book is set to arrive for followers of the Demon Slayer Corps.
COMICS
The Spun

Putin Addresses Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February because she allegedly carried vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, addressed Griner's situation during an interview with NBC News' Keir Simmons. Peskov responded to the idea...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

England's route to Women's Euro 2022 glory: The Lionesses will look to make home advantage count but could be forced to battle past Germany, the Netherlands and Spain to do so... and they need to win Group A to avoid a nightmare route to the final

England will be looking to make home advantage count as they bid for a first Women's European Championships triumph this summer. The Lionesses come into the tournament, which runs from July 6 to July 31, in phenomenal form, still unbeaten since the arrival of manager Sarina Wiegman last year and looking imperious in their 2023 World Cup qualifying group.
SPORTS
IGN

Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Anime Protagonist Was Referenced in the Game Two Years Ago

Protagonist David Martinez of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series has been referenced inside Cyberpunk 2077 from its launch day in 2020. As spotted by @Vesn4_ on Twitter (below), a drink called The David Martinez can be purchased from the Afterlife bar in Night City. While that doesn't seem too exciting, fans of the game will know that only legendary figures in the Cyberpunk world get drinks named after them at Afterlife.
COMICS
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

952K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy