Kim Kardashian, 41, couldn’t get through her June 21 interview with Jimmy Fallon, 47, without scolding two noisy audience members. The famous entrepreneur brought her sons Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 3, to the late-night show in New York City and although the boys sat off-camera, they still made an epic appearance thanks to their loud antics. “Guys! Guys, can you stop?” Kim said to her sons who could be heard in the background during her and Jimmy’s chat about her Saturday Night Live hosting gig. “This is like your first time at work with me. Can you please?” the mom of four added.

