Dog food sold in more than a dozen states is being recalled over fears that it may be contaminated with salmonella. Freshpet Inc. is voluntarily recalling a single lot of its Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe, which has a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO