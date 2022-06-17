Trevor Noah headlining Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Camp season is in full swing for kids across Illinois. Girl Scouts across the state are spending some time at Camp Widjiwagan this week. The 67-acre facility on lake Springfield features everything needed to have a good time and learn about being a girl scout.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Live poultry shows will not take place at the Illinois State Fair this year. Officials with the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) have canceled both junior and open live shows involving poultry due to the highly contagious avian influenza. Junior poultry exhibitors will still have...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — AAA says one year ago, Illinoisans were paying $3.35 for a gallon of gas. Now, that's up 66% with the average price per gallon in our state at more than $5.50. Last year, a round trip from Springfield to Chicago would cost drivers just under...
CHICAGO (WICS) — Monday marks the 157th juneteenth holiday. It's the second year the day has been recognized as a state holiday in Illinois. "This holiday is a solemn reminder that our nation's most abominable is not lightyears in the past but merely a century and a half ago," said Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Illinois. "Today we mark the progress that we've made and the work we must do."
CHICAGO (AP) - A former Illinois state senator has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Teamsters union for a no-show job. Thomas Cullerton, a Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Villa Park, was sentenced Tuesday on a...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We are officially one week from the Illinois primary election and county clerks across the state are getting ready. Some of the largest preparations include security and testing voting equipment. Every election authority must show their machines are ready to go for election day. "Every...
BELLFLOWER, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man wanted for questioning in a Missouri woman's disappearance was taken into custody. Charles L. Story, 40, of Beardstown, was arrested after a standoff on Thursday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Story since the disappearance of Beverly Logan in...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Department of Employment Security officials announced last week that the unemployment rate remained unchanged for the month of May. The rate was 4.6%, while nonfarm payroll jobs increased by over 12,000. In May, the industries that saw the most gain were leisure and hospitality,...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association (IFRA) has released its plans for required stickers at gas pumps. The gas tax hike set for this year is will be delayed as part of the new state budget. However, the legislation also included a measure that requires...
