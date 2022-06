(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Leadwood, 38 year old Leonard Gerald Wilson Jr., has a court date of June 21st for his initial appearance in St. Francois County Court after he was charged with child molestation in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12. Reports indicate Wilson is alleged to have sexually molested the victim in 2018. It's alleged Wilson had relations with the victim when she was 6 years old. Wilson was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

1 DAY AGO