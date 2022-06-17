Second probable monkeypox case identified in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified the state’s second probable case of monkeypox on Friday.

According to the OSDH, the case was discoverd in a central Oklahoma resident who had recently traveled internationally to a country with confirmed cases.

The individual is currently in isolation and OSDH is working to complete the case investigation and contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the individual.

The department of health says this case has no connection or relation to the first case of monkeypox identified in Oklahoma the week of June 6. Testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has since confirmed the initial case as monkeypox.

“We knew there was a possibility of more cases being identified in the state,” said Jolianne Stone, State Epidemiologist. “Our response team remains activated and continues to coordinate various areas within the agency to respond as necessary when a case arises.”

While this virus is not easily transmissible, OSDH says monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be transmitted from person to person through large respiratory droplets or through direct contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials.

It can be spread from symptom onset up until all lesions have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. If individuals have a new or unexplained rash, sores, or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox, OSDH officials encourage those individuals to seek an exam with their healthcare provider or visit their local county health department.

More information can be found by visiting oklahoma.gov/health .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.