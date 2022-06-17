Leanne Louise (Grice) Porch

Bridgeway’s ROSC program held its first annual Anti-Stigma Campaign in Standish Park in Galesburg on Saturday, June 18th. This event featured a day full of activities with the goal of bringing the community together to help end the stigma of substance use. There were recovery speakers who shared their stories scheduled throughout the day, including Sue Tisdale, who works for Unity Point and advocates for proper Narcan training after her son died from an overdose years ago. The next speaker was Hank Boehme who shared his powerful story of childhood trauma and his environment serving in the Army that led to his eventual substance use. Simultaneously throughout the event, there was family-friendly fun including bounce houses and games being ran by Bridgeway’s Prevention Team. Included in the family fun was a dunk tank that was a huge success and generated $255 that ROSC will donate to Knox County Drug Court.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO