London Mills, IL

Leanne Louise (Grice) Porch

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeanne Louise (Grice) Porch, 72, of Anderson, IN, passed away at 5:30 am on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Lafayette, IN. Leanne was born on May 4th of 1948 in Galesburg, IL and was the youngest daughter of Wrenn Routh and Evelyn Janette (Luman) Grice. She grew up on White Gate...

Violet “Rose” (Kane) Martz

Mrs. Violet “Rose” (Kane) Martz, 83, of Oneida, Illinois, passed away peacefully 12:50 p.m. Tuesday June 14, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, with her daughter and one sister by her side. She was born March 4, 1939 in Galesburg, the daughter of Jack and Linda...
ONEIDA, IL
Martha Earleen Farrell

Martha Earleen Farrell, 88, of Galesburg, died at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Richard L. Owens Hospice House in Peoria. She was born January 25, 1934, in La Harpe, Illinois, the daughter of Earl M. and Martha H. (Dunham) Plummer. She married Louis E. Johnson on May 14, 1953, in Kewanee. She later married John Carroll “Butch” Farrell on October 15, 1966, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on February 14, 1996.
GALESBURG, IL
Brenda Kye Shinn

Brenda Kye Shinn, 75, of Galesburg, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Marigold Rehab and Health Care Center, Galesburg. She was born February 19, 1947 in Galesburg, the daughter of Bernard and Naomi (Shepherd) Smith. Brenda was reared and educated in Illinois. She attended nursing school and worked as a LPN at various nursing homes, retiring from Rosewood Care Center in Galesburg. Brenda married Ralph A. Shinn on August 23, 1982 in Galesburg. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2008.
GALESBURG, IL
Anna Mae Freeman

Anna Mae Freeman, 101 of Prairie City and formerly of Abingdon, passed away at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Prairie City Rehab & Health Center. She was born April; 19, 1921 in Canton, the daughter of Edward and Hazel (Ashby) Neuman. She married Harmie Seward on May 12, 1938. She married LeRoy Owens on August 6, 1964 and he preceded her in death in 1970. She last married Stanley Freeman on November 22, 1989 in Mexico, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2000. She was also preceded in death by three daughters, Gloria Smith, Mary Wagher and Patricia Jackson, six grandchildren and three sons-in-law, Satch, Robert and Roger, and one daughter-in-law, Linda.
PRAIRIE CITY, IL
Janice E. Scott

Janice E. Scott, 85, of Kirkwood, IL passed away at 9:20 am, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Legacy Estates in Monmouth, IL. Janice was born September 7, 1936 in Stronghurst, IL, the daughter of Orville Willis and Mable Eileen (White) Keener. She was raised and educated in Kirkwood, graduating from Kirkwood High School in 1954 and later attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL.
KIRKWOOD, IL
Sabrenia D. Washington

Sabrenia D. Washington, 61, of Galesburg, died at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Toulon Rehab and Health Care Center. She was born November 25, 1960, in Moline, the daughter of Kenneth and Sandra (McGruder) Washington. She is survived by her father, Kenneth Washington of Galesburg; two sons, DeMarco...
GALESBURG, IL
Patricia McDorman

Patricia McDorman, age 78, of Abingdon, Illinois died at 11:05 A.M. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, Illinois. She was born on September 29, 1943 in Jacksonville, Illinois the daughter of John Albert and Ila W. (Vance) Hacker, Sr. She was raised by her mother and step father, Ila and Clarence Skiles. She married Donald McDorman, he survives of Abingdon, Illinois.
ABINGDON, IL
Megan Josefson

Megan Josefson, 42 of Normal, Illinois and formerly of Abingdon, Illinois and Harlan, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Carle-BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Megan was born December 6, 1979 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Dan and Susan (Brackett) Josefson. She graduated from Harlan Community...
NORMAL, IL
Celebrate the World-Famous Monmouth Magician: The Great Nicola at the Warren County History Museum

Magic will be back in the Monmouth community October 7th and 8th when the Warren County History Museum presents the Great Nicola Magic Festival. The two-day event kicks off Friday night at Meks on Main with Magic Fest After Dark from 7 to 10 pm for those 21 and older, featuring three magicians: Stu Yager, David Casas, and Jeanette Andrews. Family day gets underway at noon on Saturday the 8th at the Museum, shares Rental and Events Manager Alyssa Whitacre:
MONMOUTH, IL
Bridgeway’s ROSC Hosts Successful Anti-Stigma Campaign

Bridgeway’s ROSC program held its first annual Anti-Stigma Campaign in Standish Park in Galesburg on Saturday, June 18th. This event featured a day full of activities with the goal of bringing the community together to help end the stigma of substance use. There were recovery speakers who shared their stories scheduled throughout the day, including Sue Tisdale, who works for Unity Point and advocates for proper Narcan training after her son died from an overdose years ago. The next speaker was Hank Boehme who shared his powerful story of childhood trauma and his environment serving in the Army that led to his eventual substance use. Simultaneously throughout the event, there was family-friendly fun including bounce houses and games being ran by Bridgeway’s Prevention Team. Included in the family fun was a dunk tank that was a huge success and generated $255 that ROSC will donate to Knox County Drug Court.
GALESBURG, IL
MFD Providing “Cool” Relief to Monmouth Residents

Tuesday the 21st from 2:00 to 3:00, MFD will be at West Park in Monmouth with a nozzle connected to the fire hydrant to provide some cool relief from the heat. West Park is located in the 400 block of West Broadway, and all are welcome to come out and have some fun!
MONMOUTH, IL

