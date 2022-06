Oregon health officials reported 8,944 new coronavirus infections over the last week, 14% fewer than the prior week. But the slight drop in cases has not coincided with a drop in positivity rates, a key marker of how widespread COVID-19 is in the community. More than one in ten of every reported COVID-19 test since June 13 has come back positive, state data show. The drop in cases could also be attributed to a drop in testing, with 10% fewer tests reported over the last week compared to the prior week.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO