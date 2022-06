The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is urging the public to stop engaging in private attempts “to catch a predator.” The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office has seen an uptick in citizens attempting to lure individuals suspected of criminal activity to public locations. Actions such as these have the potential to put all parties and innocent bystanders in danger. These activities are not appropriate and may actually jeopardize law enforcement investigations and prosecutions of offenders.

