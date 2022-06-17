ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Grieving City of El Monte cancels drive-in movie night

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqDzW_0gDutj8600

The City of El Monte announced it will cancel Friday’s planned drive-in movie event as the community remembers two police officers who were killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

“As our community grieves the loss our two fallen heroes, the City of El Monte will be cancelling the Dive-In Movie event on June 17, 2022,” the City of El Monte posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana died after being ambushed by gunfire as they arrived at the Siesta Inn Tuesday.

“These two men were loved. They were good men. They paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their community, trying to help somebody … They were murdered by a coward,” acting El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry said the day of the shooting.

Paredes, 42, was a cadet with the El Monte Police Department before he became an officer in 2000. He worked several specialized assignments before being appointed a corporal.

Paredes is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

Santana, 31, began his career in El Monte working part time in public works. He transitioned into law enforcement and worked as a deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department before becoming an El Monte police officer.

Santana is survived by his wife, daughter and twin boys.

