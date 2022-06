(Washington County, MO) A man from Belgrade, 56 year old Roger D. Gullet, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Friday afternoon at 5:30. Highway Patrol reports show Gullett was riding his motorcycle east on Route C, west of Clayton Road, when a deer ran into his path. The motorcycle hit the deer causing the bike to roll over throwing Gullett off. He was wearing a helmet when the wreck occurred and he was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO