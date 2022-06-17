Strong storms Friday, less humid this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stay Weather Alert Friday for the possibility of strong to severe storms through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Storms that drop in from the northwest could contain gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail. Once the cold front moves through this evening, a break from the intense heat & humidity will arrive.

Severe T-Storm Watch Update

All counties are in the clear from the Severe T-Storm Watch.

Severe Outlook

A Marginal to Slight risk of severe storms remains possible for the rest of today.

Wind gusts today could get close to 40+ mph and the possibility of small hail will continue through the afternoon inside a few of these cells. Heavy rain and lightning will accompany all storms given the rich moisture across the Mid-South.

Later this afternoon and evening, it is possible a few more storms may form again ahead of the cold front. We cannot rule out these being strong to severe.









Behind the front, drier air moves in resulting in lower humidity values this weekend. Despite lots of sunshine, it will feel better with dew points in the 50s and 40s. Highs in the 80s to near 90.

