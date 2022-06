Note: The water at Versluis Park has been under scrutiny in light of PFAS contamination found in neighboring areas. According to Plainfield Charter Township, The state has tested the water in Versluis Lake for PFAS multiple times, with the most recent test conducted last July. The results of these tests have been consistent and indicate that PFAS levels in Versluis Lake are comparable to levels found in the Great Lakes. Based on this, the state has determined that the lake is safe for swimming and recreation. To download and view the latest test results summary letter, click here. To download and view the Versluis Lake test site map, click here.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO