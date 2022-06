Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon's beef won't go to trial after all ... the two sides have just settled, TMZ Sports has confirmed. As we previously reported, Luck -- who McMahon hired to be commissioner and CEO of the rebooted XFL back in 2018 -- sued the WWE honcho in 2020, claiming McMahon had wrongfully terminated him after the league folded earlier in the year.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO