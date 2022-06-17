ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powder Springs, GA

Positively GA: Powder Springs Papa John’s delivering pizzas using drones

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fresh hot pizza is delivered to your door by a drone. That’s exactly what...

www.cbs46.com

CBS 46

National Smoothie Day: Healthy ways to beat the heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today is the official start of summer. We’re cooling you down with some delicious smoothies for National Smoothie Day. Joining the CBS46 Kitchen to dish out some healthy smoothie options is Corretta Whatley with Sistah Bell’s Food and Catering.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Popular Midtown Atlanta bar named The Highlander announces sudden closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The well-known dive bar The Highlander on Monroe Avenue in Midtown Atlanta is closing. The announcement was made Monday afternoon on Facebook. According to the post, the bar is closing because of “unforeseen circumstances.” Tonight is supposedly the last night the bar will be open.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Travel troubles for airline passengers at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Airlines spent Monday attempting to play catch up after a weekend filled with cancelations and delays at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. “The agents that were at the counter were equally as frustrated because they had a lot of upset customers like myself,” said Donna Denglere, of San Francisco.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Kroger announces partnership with Market Wagon in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Kroger partnership will now give metro Atlanta customers access to more than 60 farms, chefs and artisans in the Atlanta area. Kroger Farmers Market, powered by Market Wagon, offers a uniquely local assortment of over 1,150 products. Customers within a 60-mile radius of Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Look Up Atlanta: The chilling art of ice sculpting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The PeachtreeTV team is gearing up to host Look Up Atlanta — the southeast’s largest fireworks show — by celebrating all the things that make Atlanta great. This week we focus on ART! Our friends at Ice Sculpture Incorporated stopped by to show...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Zoo Atlanta closing early due to hot weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta will close early Wednesday and Thursday “due to extreme high heat indexes, predicted by the National Weather Service. The final entry of the day on both days will be for the 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. time slot, with entry gates closing at 1 p.m. and zoo grounds closing at 2:30 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT | Wednesday will be hot, hazy and dry!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The ridge of high pressure that baked the southeast last week, and temporarily shifted north over the weekend, returns in full-force this week. Temperatures are forecast to soar to near 100° Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. The last time Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reached 100° was...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Record Breaking Heat Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures continue to heat up, with triple digit temperatures forecast for Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures in Atlanta will reach near 100. There is a FIRST ALERT Wednesday for record-breaking heat. The heat will cause another afternoon of higher ozone levels. As a result, there is another...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Inaugural Make Music Day Atlanta features local performers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The first Make Music Day Atlanta is happening on the first day of summer. The one-day celebration showcases music by local artists throughout Atlanta’s neighborhood commercial districts. Performers at Venkman’s on Ralph McGill Boulevard include Riley Schatz (indie-folk, indie-rock); Alchemy Foundation (bluegrass, hip-hop); Flat Rock...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Veteran claims support animal was wrongfully euthanized at Henry Co. shelter

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A veteran claims his support animal was euthanized at a Henry County shelter while he was on vacation. To Leon Washington, Rocko, his dog of two years, was more than a pet. He was family. The American Bully breed was also a support animal to Washington, who lives with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from his time in the U.S. Marine Corps.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Fireworks spark roof fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fireworks from a nearby display hit a gutter at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and caused a small fire, according to investigators. A fire inspector contacted dispatch around 9 p.m. Saturday night after noticing smoke and flames coming from the stadium’s north side of the roof.
ATLANTA, GA
WJHG-TV

Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon

COLLEGE PARK, GA. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular bus operator is expected to launch their new hub in the next few weeks for travel to Panama City Beach. Atlanta Beach Bus Express are planning to launch their operations July 14, starting departures from Park N’ Fly Plus Atlanta in College Park, Georgia directly to Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Headliner announced for ‘Look Up Atlanta’ fireworks show on July 3

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A headliner has been announced for the Southeast’s largest fireworks show “Look Up Atlanta,” according to the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA). National recording artist and “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Angelica Hale will headline a lineup of special performances prior to the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Look Up Atlanta: Urban dance studio teaches edgy choreography

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - The metro-Atlanta arts scene goes beyond a paint brush and blank canvas. The city’s wide variety of music, theatre and dance keep its culture rich. Tucked away in Roswell is a one-of-kind dance studio. Brickhouse ATL has become a second home for kids and young adults committed to learning the art of urban dance.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man shot early Monday morning outside recording studio owned by T.I.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was shot early this morning outside of a recording studio in northwest Atlanta that is reportedly owned by musician and entrepreneur T.I. Atlanta Police say officers responded to 588 Trabert Ave. NW around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man sitting in a car who had a graze wound from gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

New mural on Beltline created to empower Black women, artist says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new mural on the southside of the Atlanta Beltline aims to inspire black women. The artist, Drew Borders, says she played off a story from Greek Mythology but placed Black women in positions of power in her piece. Where does power lie?. ”It is inspired...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
MARIETTA, GA

