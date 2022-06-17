ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Online - Nintendo 64: Pokémon Snap Trailer

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Snap, originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, will...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Final Fantasy 16 Producer Reveals New Details on Summons, Party Members And Why It Won't Be a 'Final Fantasy Theme Park'

Final Fantasy 16 was first revealed nearly two years ago, with Square Enix claiming that "basic development" was already completed. Despite that, Square Enix has been comparatively silent on the newest entry in its long-running franchise until very recently, when it finally released a brand-new trailer featuring Eikons – its version of summons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Our Xbox Showcase Top Picks - Unlocked 549

We take one last, definitive look back on the Xbox Showcase and the Xbox Showcase Extended now that the dust has settled. We've got some constructive criticism for Microsoft, but we also gush about our favorite games from the event, such as High on Life, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 64#Video Game
IGN

Final Fantasy 16: Everything We Learned In IGN's Naoki Yoshida Interview

After a long period of relative silence, Square Enix recently showed off a brand-new Final Fantasy 16 trailer along with a release window. To follow up from the trailer, IGN had the opportunity to speak with producer Naoki Yoshida, who is currently spearheading the project along with an all-star team of developers.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy 16 Producer Confirms It Won't Be Open World

When Final Fantasy 16 was first revealed, many fans immediately assumed that it would follow in the footsteps of its predecessor and be a large-scale open world RPG. According to producer Naoki Yoshida, though, that won’t be the case. Instead, Yoshida says, Final Fantasy 16 will focus on area-based...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sonic Origins - The First 18 Minutes of Gameplay on PS5

Check out the first 18 minutes of Sonic Origins gameplay. This is Sonic Origins PS5 gameplay and we've captured a bit of each game including the new cinematics. We decided to collect a short piece from each game including Sonic 1 gameplay, Sonic 2 Gameplay, Sonic & Knuckles gameplay, and Sonic CD gameplay into one video. Each title in the Sonic Origins gameplay has been remastered for release. For Sonic 1 gameplay we focus on the first few levels of the game collecting the new Sonic Origins Cinematics for this one, and each game shown in the collection. Sonic Origins Sonic 2 gameplay is the same. Sonic Origins Sonic 3 gameplay or Sonic & Knuckles gameplay features through the first boss. Finally, Sonic Origins Sonic CD gameplay includes the new cinematics and the original intro sequence of Sonic CD including the audio track that was previously unavailable in some versions of the game. This Sonic Origins gameplay collection is a great compilation of all the sonic games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overwatch 2 - Official Junker Queen Gameplay Trailer

See Junker Queen in action in this new Overwatch 2 gameplay trailer. Welcome to the apocalypse. Players will be able to rush into the fray with Junker Queen in the Overwatch 2 Beta. Check out the new character's abilities in this exciting, action-packed trailer. Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and released on October 4, 2022, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

Capcom Fighting Collection Review

Check out our Capcom Fighting Collection Review to see if it's a Sonic Boom of Sonic Bust! In this new fighting collection, ten games ranging from Street Fighter II all the way to versions of Vampire Savior (Darkstalkers 3) never before released outside of Japan come together with modern trappings such as rollback netcode and tons of museum art. Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix (Pocket Fighter in Japan), and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo are included as well as obscurities like Red Earth (Warzard in Japan) and Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness. Capcom included full soundtracks and even an in-game achievement system to augment the collection, known as Fighting Challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Conan Exiles - Age of Sorcery Announcement Trailer

Conan Exile's Age of Sorcery launches in Q3 2022. Join members of the development team as they give a breakdown of what you can expect with the upcoming update, which brings sorcery to the game, including updates to the building system, battle pass, and more to the open-world survival game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

YouTuber Builds a PS5 Slim as a DIY Project and It is Actually Cool

PlayStation 5 is the next-gen console that all players hope to get their hands on. The demand for this console is unfathomable and the supply for it is the complete opposite. Recently, players have learned that Sony will take around 2 more years to end the supply shortage. They were also informed about Sony allegedly working on a Pro version for the PlayStation 5. Many were hoping that Sony would try to work on a slimmer version of this next-gen console, but that hasn't been the case.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends Mobile's New Update Brings Fan Favorite Character

Apex Legends Mobile has received a new Season 1 update called Cold Snap, which brings a host of improvements, a new character, a new game mode and Battle Pass premium unlocks. The Cold Snap update will add a popular character from the PC and console versions of the game called Loba, who was first introduced to the Apex Legends universe in Season 5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Steam Summer Sale June 23, 2022: Start Time, Best Deals, and other Details

June has become the month of gaming, the players have been graced with a bunch of gaming events during the first of half this month. During these events, the players were furnished with a collection of new titles that are being developed for the next-gen consoles and PCs. But, what about the existing games, are there any deals for them that are in the works? Do not worry, as Steam has got the players covered with their Steam Summer Sale.
FIFA
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Rabbits are a passive mob in Minecraft. They're a bit rare to find and come in various colors. They're known for their speed and ability to jump high. In This IGN guide, we'll detail everything you need to know about rabbits with details on where they spawn, how to breed them, quick tips and facts, and their loot.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get Tae

Improve your character's skills and looks with Tae in Naraka: Bladepoint. Tae is the battle royale’s main currency, and while you can technically spend real-world money on it, there are far more effective ways to get Tae without giving up real money at all. What Is Tae Used For?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Leaker Says Sony Will Unveil New Headsets and Monitors Next Week

A couple of days ago, the players learned that Sony is in the process of developing a new PS5 Pro controller for the players and it was scheduled to be unveiled during the Sony Hardware reveal. No official announcements for the hardware reveal have been made, but thanks to the renowned leaker, Tom Henderson, the players can know more about the products that are scheduled to be a part of this reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Top 5 Minecraft Shaders for Optifine 1.19

Through Minecraft, players have been able to create some of the most enchanting creations that have ever been seen in a video game. These constructs are so mesmerising that many could stare at their beauty for hours at a time. These ingenious constructs can be taken to the next level by using mods that add a bit of spice to the player's creations. The top mod that is used to take the player's experience to the next level is Optifine.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elder Guardian

Elder Guardians are a hostile mob in Minecraft. They only spawn in bodies of water. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Elder Guardian with information on spawn, quick tips and facts, and their loot. Looking for something specific about Elder Guardians? Click the links...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

First Impressions -- Valorant's New Map: Pearl

Valorant's new map is arriving and it's got a sweet new gimmick -- which is, there is no gimmick. Yes, this is the first Valorant map to not feature something unique in terms of gameplay, so players will be able to focus on their raw skills to secure wins. We took poked around the new map for a few hours and we have some thoughts about which agents will be strong and what strategies may be viable.
VIDEO GAMES

