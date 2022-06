West Plains, MO. – The City of West Plains has released the extent of the vandalism damage done to the Aquatic Center on Sunday, June 19. Tuesday morning, Mike Davis with the West Plains Parks and Recreation Department stated: “They (the vandals) came in, broke two windows, and tried to pry the door on concession, but could not get in. We are in process of looking at cameras, and police are doing their investigation.”

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO