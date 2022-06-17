ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Rodriguez Takes New Girlfriend on Jennifer Lopez-Inspired Yacht Vacation in Italy

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are nothing more than Hollywood dating history at this point, but there are a few things the former baseball player hasn’t dropped since their breakup: his passion for the Italian yacht vacations they took together. Last year, his boat was even circling nearby Lopez’s superyacht while she was on holiday with Ben Affleck.

This year, he’s brought along new girlfriend Kathryne Padgett, who doesn’t seem to mind taking a J.Lo-inspired itinerary, judging from the photos snapped by the paparazzi. (See the photos HERE. ) The fitness enthusiast was cuddling up with A-Rod while looking at something on her phone, and enjoying watersports like paddle boarding and jet skiing. It feels like a stop, rewind, play moment on Rodriguez’s vacation from summer 2021 with country singer Jessie James Decker and former NFL player Eric Decker joining him again this year, but NFL sideline reporter Melanie Collins is off the RSVP list and Padgett is in.

A Page Six source said that for much of 2022 Rodriguez is “a single dude” and enjoying his life as a father to two daughters. However, it looks like the romance with Padgett is heating up because they have been spotted together more frequently in the last two months — and it could be his first serious romance post-Lopez. As for Jenny from the Block, an insider is telling Entertainment Tonight that she “doesn’t even think twice about A-Rod or his current love life,” but “wishes [Alex] the best.”

We knew Lopez had moved so far beyond her former fiancé once Affleck entered the picture and Bennifer was revived, but it looks like Rodriguez has recovered nicely from that romantic sting. Yet there are some things he’s happy to carry over from his own Lopez era, like her fabulous Italian yacht itineraries.

Comments / 19

Izzy
4d ago

Awesome. go be happy! JLo is not the only woman on earth

Alex Rodriguez was seen scoring a kiss with gal pal Kathryne Padgett during a night out in Capri, Italy on Saturday. A-Rod and his new model girlfriend were dancing and singing, with the Yankees slugger even playing percussion on a tambourine, according to photos taken of the couple. Rodriguez, 46, and the 25-year-old blonde bombshell were first linked in January when the couple snuggled up while at a Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field. At the time, insiders told Page Six Rodriguez was still “a single dude,” but now it appears Padgett is the ex-baseball’s player first serious fling since...
Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
In love again? Alex Rodriguez has been linked to Kathryne Padgett following his split from Jennifer Lopez. “He’s in the playing field looking for someone he can eventually be in a serious committed relationship with,” an insider told Us Weekly in January 2022. “He’d love to find the next ‘J. Lo’ – he just hasn’t […]
If there's one thing Bennifer is going to do, it's flaunt major PDA on date night. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made an affectionate appearance while grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills last night. For the outing, J.Lo stunned in a tan midi sweater dress that featured a turtleneck and long sleeves, and was cinched at the waist with a belt. On her shoulder, she carried a beige quilted bag with a silver strap, and she further accessorized with a pair of nude PVC platform heels from Andrea Wazen.
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez shared intimate, candid photos of Ben Affleck in celebration of Father’s Day. The multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram to post a video montage of loving snapshots that feature the couple kissing, dancing and taking selfies. “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever,” she wrote. “#HappyFathersDay my love.” Lopez also posted a longer tribute on her site On The JLo, which showcases sweet family photos of her twins, Emme and Maximilian, with Affleck. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) The singer applauded Affleck...
