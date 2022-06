This photo was used to bust elk poachers in Oregon. ODFW. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) posted details about a case of social media detective work that resulted in the apprehension of three poachers who will pay $16,000 in fines for killing a large bull elk near Mosier, Oregon in 2021. The poachers also illegally killed a buck deer, which the department learned about during its investigation.

MOSIER, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO