ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky’s Lincoln Trail highlights freedom, equality and democracy

By Warren Greer
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S28bF_0gDuphVU00

“I can stand this,” said Black Kentuckian and former slave, Elijah Marrs, as he performed military drills in Louisville in 1864. “Though I do march in line to the tap of the drum, I felt freedom in my bones, and when I saw the American eagle with outspread wings upon the American flag with the motto, E Pluribus Unum, the thought came to me, ‘Give me liberty or give me death.’”

The Kentucky Lincoln Heritage Trail offers inspiration from Elijah Marrs and other figures at more than twenty historic sites and museums across Kentucky. This includes Camp Nelson near Nicholasville, now part of the National Park Service, where Marrs served in the Union army.

Across the Trail, themes of conflict, equality and democracy are present. Near Richmond, people can learn about Lincoln’s ally, Cassius Marcellus Clay, a vehement emancipationist who started an anti-slavery newspaper and was attacked by a violent mob. In Louisville, folks can visit Farmington where an enslaved woman, Diana Thompson, escaped north with her two young children in a courageous move of self-liberation in 1858. And, at numerous Civil War sites, visitors can understand firsthand what happened when a large minority of Americans refused to accept the results of a free and fair election and took up arms against the Constitution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3CYI_0gDuphVU00
An actor portraying the colorful anti-slavery crusader Cassius M. Clay for a 2011 film, stood in front of Clay’s mansion, now the White Hall State Historic Site in Madison County. Herald-Leader file photo

Kentucky’s Lincoln Trail welcomes more than 500,000 people to the commonwealth annually. Nearly half of them travel from more than two hundred miles away. According to research conducted in 2019, The Trail contributes more than $30 million to the state’s economy every year and supports more than four hundred jobs. With tourism set to increase significantly this year, its impact on Kentucky only stands to improve.

If you are looking to enjoy a vacation this year while being inspired by stories of moral courage, equality, and the triumph of democracy, the Lincoln Trail beckons. As Americans, we must continually remind ourselves that our union is fragile, and the rights and freedoms we enjoy were not only hard won but must be continually protected and cherished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObSZd_0gDuphVU00
This 2014 photograph illustrates how horses are used by the Camp Nelson Honor Guard during funeral services at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. File photo by Pablo Alcala/palcala@herald-leader.com

After serving nearly two years in the Union Army, Elijah Marrs became a minister, teacher and civil rights leader. He also co-founded what is now Simmons College in Louisville. Marrs ended his autobiography, published in 1885, with the following poem from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow:

“Lives of great men oft remind us

We can make our lives sublime,

And, departing, leave behind us

Footprints on the sands of time.”

Warren Greer serves as director of the Kentucky Lincoln Heritage Trail. He can be reached at warren.greer@kentuckylincolntrail.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, KY
City
Nicholasville, KY
City
Clay, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmington, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#E Pluribus Unum#Economy#Simmons College#Lincoln Trail#The National Park Service#Union#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
360
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy