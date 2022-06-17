ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Maids Creamery makes waves in Seminole Heights

By WFTS Digital Staff
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
Whether you're ordering ice cream, cupcakes or cookies, the goal is always the same for one Seminole Heights mother-daughter duo — to sweeten up your day.

Sea Maids Creamery has only been open for a little under two years, but they're making waves with their mermaid-themed business.

Zoey Vera and her daughter Emily did something most business owners didn't dare to — they opened during the pandemic.

However, that didn't stop the Seminole Heights community from coming in to try these homemade baked goods and outrageous desserts.

"It was scary because people were scared to come out but they felt safe coming here we had all the cover-ups and masks and all that so it worked out and now we see people without their masks and they're still coming in," Zoey Vera said.

You can order the sweets you see in-store or on uber-eats or door dash.

Sea Maids Creamery is located off of Florida Avenue and is open Thursday through Sunday from 4-10 p.m.

They even have specialty waffle cones, like Lucky Charms and Fruity Pebbles.

