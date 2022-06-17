Man City's £50m Jesus valuation

Perhaps the worst kept secret in Liverpool’s transfer business this summer feels like it took a massive step today as it’s all but confirmed that the Reds and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over Sadio Mané. Paul Joyce has tweeted that there’s an initial fee of £27.5million for the Liverpool legend. Of course, with a deal like this, there are add-ons. The two clubs have agreed on £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements, making the total package worth £35.1million.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO